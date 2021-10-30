Delhi: Seating cap lifted in cinema halls, weddings can have up to 200 guests

New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday allowed cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes to operate at full seating capacity, and also increased the number of people allowed at weddings and funerals from 100 to 200.

The relaxations will come into effect from the intervening night of October 31 and November 1 and will be valid till November 15-16 or until further DDMA orders, said an order issued by chief secretary Vijay Dev.

The order also allowed meetings and conferences in banquet halls in the city. So far, only marriages and exhibitions were allowed there.

Cinemas, theatres, multiplexes in the city were closed with imposition of lockdown in April amid a raging second wave of Covid, and was subsequently reopened at 50% seating capacity in the last week of July.

The DDMA order on Friday stated that owners of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will be responsible for strict adherence to the standard operating protocol (SOP) and official guidelines, as well as ensuring Covid-appropriate behaviour at the premises. “In case any violation is found, strict penal, criminal action shall be taken against the owner of the restaurant, bar, cinemas, theatres and multiplexes,” said the order.

Restaurants and bars will continue to function at 50% seating capacity.

As for funeral and marriage related gatherings, the DDMA has allowed such functions with a ceiling of 200 persons. During the second wave of Covid-19 in April-May, funeral gatherings were scaled down to 20 persons and weddings were allowed with up to 50 persons. Gradually, with the improvement in Covid-19 situation, 100 persons were allowed in both the gatherings. From November 1, DDMA has allowed increasing it to 200 people.

The order also confirmed that schools can resume for all classes from November 1.

The DDMA order maintained that all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings will remain prohibited. However, festival related gatherings will be allowed as per a previous order of DDMA issued on September 30.

Delhi Metro and public transport buses will ply with full seating capacity but no standing passengers will be allowed, stated the order.