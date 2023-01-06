Delhi: Snatcher stabs Delhi cop in Mayapuri

A 57-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police was seriously injured after he was attacked by an alleged snatcher whom he had caught after being alerted about a mobile snatching incident by a woman in Mayapuri area in west Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The ASI, identified as Shambhu Dayal, was taking the suspect to the Mayapuri police station, when he took out a knife and stabbed him in his neck, chest, abdomen and back. The police officer suffered at least five stab wounds and but did not let the suspect flee. The incident was brought to the notice of the local police. Some police personnel immediately arrived at the incident spot, overpowered the suspect, identified as Anish,24, and rushed the injured ASI to a nearby hospital from where he was shifted to a private hospital in central Delhi, the police said.

“ASI Shambhu Dayal is presently out of danger but still undergoing treatment. The commissioner of police also met him on Thursday. Despite being stabbed multiple times, Dayal displayed a brave act that led to the arrest of the attacker, who is a habitual criminal registered as a bad character (BC) at the Mayapuri police station,” said deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal.

According to Bansal, the snatching and stabbing incident took place around 4 pm on Wednesday. About the snatching, the DCP said, a woman named Vandana approached ASI Shambhu Dayal who was performing his duty in Mayapuri Phase-1 area and told him that a person snatched the mobile phone of her husband, Vinod, threatened them and fled with the cellphone.

“The ASI accompanied the woman to the direction the suspect had fled. They reached jhuggi of Rewari Line Phase-1, where she pointed out towards the suspect. Dayal caught the suspect and was taking him to the police station for completing legal formalities. On the way, the man pulled out a knife that he was hiding under his shirt and attacked Dayal multiple times,” added the DCP.

