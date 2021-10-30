Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi: South MCD launches amnesty property tax scheme for unauthorised colonies

The scheme allows owners of residential properties in unauthorised colonies to pay a year’s property tax and owners of non-residential properties in unauthorised colonies to pay three years’ property tax in lieu of their previous property dues
The scheme is applicable to all unauthorised colonies (excluding affluent unauthorised colonies), such as Lal Dora villages, and to the extended population of such villages and properties allotted to Kashmiri migrants by the government. (Burhaan Kinu/HT Archive)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 12:01 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) rolled out an amnesty scheme on Friday, under which owners of residential properties in unauthorised colonies can pay a year’s property tax and owners of non-residential properties in unauthorised colonies can pay three years’ property tax in lieu of their previous property dues.

“Property tax prior to 2021-2022 will be waived for owners of residential properties if they pay tax for the financial year 2021-2022. Similarly, property tax prior to 2019-2020 will be waived for owners of non-residential properties if they pay tax for three financial years (2019-2020, 2020-2021 and 2021-2022). The scheme is applicable to all unauthorised colonies (excluding affluent unauthorised colonies), such as Lal Dora village, and to the extended population of such villages and properties allotted to Kashmiri migrants by the government. The scheme will be operational till March 31, 2022,” SDMC mayor Mukesh Suryan said.

BK Oberoi, the chairman of SDMC’s standing committee, said that SDMC had rolled out a similar amnesty scheme the previous year as well. “The move will provide a major relief to property taxpayers who could not pay property tax due to financial constraints. This scheme is also beneficial for those taxpayers who are not able to pay taxes due to penalties and interest,” he said.

