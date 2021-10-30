Delhi: South MCD releases 41.60 lakh budget for Chhath celebrations

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Saturday released a budget of ₹41.60 lakh for providing lighting and other facilities to devotees during the Chhath Puja celebrations this year.

SDMC mayor Mukesh Suryan said that ₹40,000 will be allocated for two ghats in each ward of the corporation. The money will be spent for augmenting street lights in and around the ghats, ensuring sanitation and making other arrangements, he said.

“For providing facilities at the ghats in all 104 wards, the civic agency has made a budget allocation of ₹41.60 lakh. The SDMC has allocated ₹20,000 per ghat for augmenting streetlights there and approach roads towards the ghats. Two ghats from each ward will have proper sanitation, cleanliness besides other facilities,” he said.

He further said it is the responsibility of the civic agency to make all arrangements at ghats to facilitate the devotees since Chhath festival holds special importance for Delhi and a large number of people celebrate this festival.

“The SDMC is making all possible arrangements, in accordance with the Covid protocols, to celebrate the festival. This fund will help in improving facilities for devotees at Chhath ghats. To facilitate the devotees, the SDMC will also set up booths at the ghats where volunteers will be deployed to help the devotees. Besides, we’ll also arrange ambulances and other health facilities at all ghats,” he said.