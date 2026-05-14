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Delhi: Study shows rising need for charging infra at SGTN

A study predicts significant charging infrastructure needs at Delhi's SGTN truck terminal for electric freight, highlighting planned deployment and policy support.

Published on: May 14, 2026 03:14 am IST
By Snehil Sinha
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New Delhi: A study by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) has projected a rise in charging infrastructure requirements at the Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar (SGTN), identifying the truck terminal as a key site for India’s transition to electric freight mobility.

SGTN, located in north Delhi, is considered Asia’s largest truck terminal and handles a significant share of freight movement linked to the Capital. (HT)

The report, “Charging Needs for Truck Terminals in India: A Case Study of Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Delhi”, assessed the charging demand to emerge at SGTN over the next 15 years. SGTN, located in north Delhi, is considered Asia’s largest truck terminal and handles a significant share of freight movement linked to the Capital.

The study stated that the terminal would require charging infrastructure with a peak installed capacity of 1.8-2.3 megaatts (MW) by 2030. The demand is projected to increase to 7.7-10.3 MW by 2035 and further to 18.4-24.1 MW by 2040 as electric truck adoption rises.

According to the report, transport nagars are critical for India’s charging infrastructure needs. It noted that such freight hubs would require planned charging deployment alongside grid upgrades and operational changes.

The ICCT study comes amid a broader push for commercial vehicles in India to adopt electric vehicles, with policymakers focusing on reducing emissions from the transport sector.

 
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