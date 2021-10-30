Delhi: Trader arrested over fictitious deliveries of medical items to AIIMS

New Delhi: Nearly two months after the Delhi Police began its probe into a case of fictitious deliveries of medical items at the ophthalmology department of AIIMS Delhi, the force’s economic offences wing (EOW) on Saturday arrested a 59-year-old trader for allegedly duping the institute of at least ₹13 crore.

The case relates to a complaint of embezzlement filed by the medical superintendent of the Dr Rajendra Prasad Eye Centre of AIIMS early in September, alleging that government funds to the tune of ₹5 crore was spent on purchase of linen items which were never delivered. A subsequent audit raised the scale of embezzlement to ₹13.85 crore.

“These items were purchased on the basis of forged supply orders. No actual supply of items took place, and payment was released to the supplier firm,” said additional commissioner of police (EOW) RK Singh.

The officer said the police had then registered a case against the firm and started investigation. Police said that two officials from the general store of the eye department have already been suspended.

“Investigation revealed that the goods against which payments were released to the accused firm were never delivered to AIIMS. The account statement of the firm confirmed receipt of payments for the items... But scrutiny of the e-way bills (electronic way bill, necessary for movement of goods)revealed that vehicles shown as used for delivery of those goods to AIIMS never delivered the same at AIIMS Delhi on any of the dates mentioned on e-way bills. Additionally, scrutiny of GPS logs of the vehicles appearing on the e-way bills shows their locations out of Delhi. This firm was in business with AIIMS for many years,” said additional commissioner Singh.

Police are probing if there were other instances in which the firm had similarly received money for materials that were never supplied to AIIMS.

Singh said questioning of the trader, Sneh Rani Gupta, revealed that he secured forged supply orders in connivance with some officials at AIIMS Delhi.

“In response to forged supply orders, the accused firm submitted only invoices and delivery challans, without physical delivery of the goods. The receipts of goods were not found in the other registers of general store. Bills were raised by the concerned staff of AIIMS, Delhi, and got approved without knowledge of the authorised/competent officials of AIIMS. After getting these bills of ‘sham deliveries’ sanctioned, the money was transferred to the account of the firm,” added Singh.