Delhi: Two held for posing as foreigners and cheating over 10 women of 31 lakh

New Delhi: The city police on Friday arrested two men for allegedly posing as foreign nationals on social media and duping over 10 women of at least ₹31 lakh in the guise of sending them expensive gifts from the United Kingdom.

Police said the suspects, Damodar Lal (28) and Rehmat Khan (34), allegedly sought money from the women by claiming that it is required to pay for the customs clearance for the gifts.Two other members of the gang are currently absconding and investigations are on to nab them.

Police said that the racket came to light when a woman lodged a complaint in Rani Bagh police station on August 24, alleging that she paid ₹60,000 to a “UK based man” she had met on Instagram. The woman was allegedly told that an expensive gift was sent for her from the UK and that she needed to pay the customs clearance amount.

According to police, the complainant had transferred the amount to a Canara bank account registered in Lal’s name but the address mentioned in the documents was found to be fake.

However, police later traced Lal, who used to stay in Nangloi in Delhi, to his residence in Bareilly, and also arrested his associate, Khan, from the area.

Upon questioning, police said, the two allegedly revealed that they used to pose as foreigners on social media and approach potential targets. After talking online for a few days, the suspects reportedly claim to have sent them some expensive gift from abroad.

Even if the victim does not believe them at the time, police said some of them do when the suspects call them on the phone two-three days later, posing as a customs clearing agent claiming to have some gift package in their name.