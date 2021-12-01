Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: Validity of learners’ licence extended till January 2022
delhi news

Delhi: Validity of learners’ licence extended till January 2022

The transport department has also extended the validity of different transport-related documents, including permits, fitness and registration certificates till December 31, 2020
The validity of learners’ licences that expired between February 1 and November 30 this year has been extended up to January 31, 2022, said an order issued by the transport department on Tuesday. (Picture for representation only/HT Archive)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 12:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Delhi transport department on Tuesday extended the validity of learners’ driving licence (DL) by two months in the wake of Covid-19 and the ensuing difficulty in securing driving test slots to get a permanent DL.

The department has also extended the validity of different transport-related documents, including permits, fitness and registration certificates till December 31, 2020.

“On the request of Delhi people and their interest, the transport department has validity of all the documents that expired between February 1,2020 and November 30, 2021, and has been extended by the transport department till December 31, 2021,” tweeted transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

The validity of learners’ licences that expired between February 1 and November 30 this year has been extended up to January 31, 2022, said an order issued by the transport department on Tuesday.

“Considering numerous requests received and keeping in mind difficulties faced by Delhi Learning License holders in getting slots for Driving license test, we have extended validity of LL that has expired between 01.02.20 & 30.11.21 for 2 more months,i.e, till 31.01.22,” the department tweeted.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Parag Agrawal
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP