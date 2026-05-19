Delhiwale: A bookseller’s son

Dekho dekho, a new star is born. Varun, 21, a fresh Business Administration graduate, has occasionally been seen helping his father, a veteran bookseller, sell used books at the latter’s stall in the legendary Sunday Book Bazar. A few weeks ago, Varun opened his own bookshop, MK Books, on Netaji Subhash Marg (sandwiched between Jain Book Depot and Book Adda). The bookstore is also manned by his father. This evening, the young man graciously agrees to join our Proust Questionnaire series, in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences. (Mayank Austen Soofi)

The principal aspect of your personality.

I’m a very jolly person. Even when feeling sad, I try to make jokes and be funny so that people around me don’t get infected by my sadness.

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

That they love me the same even when I don’t give them enough time, or if I say something stupid to them.

Your idea of happiness.

Playing football peacefully.

What would be your greatest misfortune?

My biggest sadness is that I still haven’t been able to give back to Papa the way he deserves. Because he has given me everything. He has worked so hard for me all his life, and is still working hard for my sake. He helped me set up this shop. I just want to give him rest and the good life he deserves.

If not yourself, who would you be?

My father. Because Papa is honest and has done so much for people without ever thinking about himself.

Your favourite bird.

I remember when we used to visit Karoli Devi Mandir in Rajasthan. Every morning, the dharamshala would be filled up with sparrows. Ever since then, I’ve loved them.

Your heroine in real life.

Ritika, my elder sister.

Your favourite names.

Ranbir and Raj. I tend to like those Bollywood-type names.

What do you hate the most?

When people completely dismiss my opinions.

The natural talent you’d like to be gifted with.

My natural charm. I’d like to have more of it.

Faults for which you have the most tolerance.

Selfishness in relatives. A lot of people act very kind on the outside, but deep down they are selfish. I’ve learned to tolerate it now.

How do you wish to die?

Somewhere in space, maybe while lost in another planet. But I know this is impossible.