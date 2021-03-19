IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhiwale: A fable in the cemetery
t is believed that the headstone on her grave was installed by an anonymous person in 1999. It reads—“Stella of Mudge, a fable.”
t is believed that the headstone on her grave was installed by an anonymous person in 1999. It reads—“Stella of Mudge, a fable.”
delhi news

Delhiwale: A fable in the cemetery

  • A dilapidated grave in central Delhi that encloses a life extraordinaire
READ FULL STORY
By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:46 AM IST

She was a cabaret dancer in Paris and a maharani in Kapurthala—but her tomb, surprisingly, chose not to mention it.

Like all graveyards, the Christian Cemetery in central Delhi’s Prithviraj Road is something of a book, whose pages would be the hundreds of graves it is home to.

One can spend an entire day here, walking from one grave to another, reading the heartfelt inscriptions written to celebrate mothers, fathers, grandparents, husbands, wives, siblings and children.

But Stella’s memorial seems to be neither of those. She is just Stella of Mudge. A quick Google search, right by her graveside, reveals her to be somebody extraordinary. She features in a New Yorker magazine report on the Maharaja of Kapurthala, way back in 1945. She also appears in a 2003 book entitled Wicked Women of the Raj. A caption on the UK-based art auction house Christie’s website, accompanying the picture of a silver and enamel cigarette box, turns out to be a brief biography of the lady of the grave—“This box belonged to Stella Mudge, the stage name of Alice Villiers (1904-1984), a Kent-born cabaret dancer at the Folies Bergère in Paris where she met and was seduced by Maharajah Paramjit Singh of Kapurthala (1892-1955). She became his third wife and took the title of Maharani Narinder Kaur on their marriage in 1937.”

The grave’s middle portion has disappeared. How can a maharani meet such an afterlife?

A recent piece written on Medium website by Hemant Arya, a city flâneur, narrates Stella’s life in more detail—her modest English origins, her career in a Paris cabaret, and her destiny-altering encounter with a married Indian prince. Later, her reputation as a “money grabber” in princely India, her glamorous heydays with her car frequently getting “painted and upholstered to match her clothes,” her coronation as the Maharani of Kapurthala, and her eventual downfall following the Maharaja’s death, leading to her derelict days in a Simla hotel, and lonesome death in a Delhi hospital, aged 79.

It is believed that the headstone on her grave was installed by an anonymous person in 1999. It reads—“Stella of Mudge, a fable.”





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhiwale mayank austen soofi
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
t is believed that the headstone on her grave was installed by an anonymous person in 1999. It reads—“Stella of Mudge, a fable.”
t is believed that the headstone on her grave was installed by an anonymous person in 1999. It reads—“Stella of Mudge, a fable.”
delhi news

Delhiwale: A fable in the cemetery

By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:46 AM IST
  • A dilapidated grave in central Delhi that encloses a life extraordinaire
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi currently has 5,711 beds earmarked for the treatment of Covid-19 across city hospitals (PTI Photo) (PTI)
Delhi currently has 5,711 beds earmarked for the treatment of Covid-19 across city hospitals (PTI Photo) (PTI)
delhi news

Uptick continues: Delhi adds 607 Covid cases

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:57 AM IST
  • For the current uptick in cases, city doctors blame weddings and other large social gatherings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Kejriwal to address farmers in Haryana’s Jind on April 4

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing a gathering of farmers in Haryana’s Jind on April 4 on the three contentious farm laws against which a large number of farmers have gathered at Delhi’s borders for more than three months now, said AAP’s Rajya Sabha member and Haryana co-in charge Sushil Gupta on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The DDA approved the TOD policy on Thursday. (Above) An artist’s impression of the first TOD project at Karkardooma.
The DDA approved the TOD policy on Thursday. (Above) An artist’s impression of the first TOD project at Karkardooma.
delhi news

Parking space may be defined by dwelling units, not plot size

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:11 AM IST
  • The dynamic parking policy mandates that parking space in residential areas will be based on the size and number of dwelling units on a plot instead of the total built-up area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

12-year-old girl kidnapped, tortured and forced into prostitution rescued by police; 4 held

By Shiv Sunny, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:57 PM IST
A 12-year-old girl who was kidnapped from south-west Delhi in January, burnt with cigarette butts, forced into prostitution, and raped by several men, was rescued by the Delhi Police on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Ministry issues guidelines to keep pollution from making Covid-19 infections worse

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:57 PM IST
In a bid to prevent high levels of air pollution from increasing the severity of Covid-19 infections, the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) released a set of guidelines and best practices to be adopted by state governments and citizens to control the spread of infections
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi govt plans light and sound show, photo gallery at CP to mark Martyr’s Day

By Kainat Sarfaraz, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Nearly 50 sunboard banners capturing the life of revolutionary socialist Bhagat Singh and the Independence struggle, a light and sound show depicting the freedom fighter’s life, cultural performances, and a talk show – that is how the Delhi government plans to mark Singh’s death anniversary on March 23, also observed as Martyr’s Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi govt to double vaccination centres, extend their timings to cover 125,000 people daily

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Keeping vaccination centres open for 12 hours and increasing the number of inoculation sites across the city are two of several measures that the Delhi government is taking to increase the daily vaccination numbers from the current nearly 40,000 to 125,000
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

A year of learning without going to school

By Fareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:56 PM IST
It has been a year since students up to class 8 in Delhi have been to school; met and interacted with classmates; stepped on to a ground to play with friends; or sat in a class with a blackboard, to learn the pen and paper way
READ FULL STORY
Close
One case of minor AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was recorded, officials said.(REUTERS)
One case of minor AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was recorded, officials said.(REUTERS)
delhi news

More than 40k people vaccinated on Thursday in Delhi

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:41 PM IST
On Wednesday, 28,394 people were vaccinated, a major fall in number from the 38,437 people who had received the vaccine shots on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Coronavirus: Delhi government health team members at the IGI international Airport wearing masks as precaution (File Photo/HT).
Coronavirus: Delhi government health team members at the IGI international Airport wearing masks as precaution (File Photo/HT).
delhi news

Delhi records over 600 cases of Covid-19 for fourth time this year

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:21 PM IST
The 654 infections recorded on January 6 were the city’s highest this year, while daily cases crossed 600 twice more that month. Delhi's active caseload, meanwhile, increased to 2,924.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At present, there are about 1,000 government and 1,700 private schools in Delhi, nearly all of which are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo. Representative image)
At present, there are about 1,000 government and 1,700 private schools in Delhi, nearly all of which are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo. Representative image)
delhi news

Delhi: DBSE registered, notification detailing modalities soon, says report

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:40 PM IST
The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE), which was approved by the Cabinet on March 6, was registered on Tuesday. "The board was officially registered on Tuesday and is expected to bring a most-awaited reform in the school assessment system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (HT File Photo)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (HT File Photo)
delhi news

Covid-19: No need to panic, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Key points

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a meeting on Thursday as the national capital finds itself on the verge of a fresh wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
delhi news

CM: Can vaccinate all of Delhi in 3 months

By Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Emphasising that vaccination is the most effective way to control the spread of Covid-19, Kejriwal said that his government will increase daily inoculation capacity from 30,000-40,000 to 125,000 by doubling the number of centres from the existing 500, and extending their timing by four hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)
india news

CM Kejriwal urges Centre to make Covid-19 vaccine available to all

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:18 PM IST
  • Kejriwal also claimed that the Delhi government can cover the entire city within three months if the Center permits vaccination for all.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP