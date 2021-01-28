Delhiwale: A South Extension survivor
- A modest establishment that has outlived a great number of landmarks in the area.
The wall is partitioned into light and shade. The lit portion is splattered with moving shadows of tree leaves. A tiny wooden temple is clamped on one corner of the wall, containing the idols of Ganesh and Lakshmi.
This wall and the counter running along it constitute a tea stall in South Extension II, just behind the Metro station exit. It’s called... well, Tea Stall. “This was started 40 years ago by my dadi (grandmother), Basanti,” owner Pammi informs, while slicing a sprig of ginger, in a gruff tone as if he can’t waste his time on idle chat. He wordlessly transfers the ginger pieces into a little mortar and pestle, crushes them into a paste, and tosses the gooey mess into a pan of boiling chai. The pan is thoroughly chipped, its sooty surface evocative of those forgotten Delhi ruins, whose stones acquire an ethereal cover of patina after centuries of exposure to changing seasons.
The establishment is noteworthy because it comes with a kind of lounge—with benches plonked across the footpath. This sunny afternoon two friends are sitting on one of the sun-soaked benches, chatting over chai and mathri (noodles and omelette are also served). A third person is perched on another bench. Wearing an executive-style pant-shirt-and-tie, he is tapping on his laptop.
The stall’s counter is as absorbing as a museum display. A lower shelf is crammed with tea kettles of various sizes. Another shelf is filled with thermos flasks. “I also supply the chai to various shops, and it remains hot in the thermos,” he explains.
The tea shack is also special because it has survived the drastic changes South Extension has undergone over the recent years. A great number of landmarks in the area that one took for granted have become history—the Ebony showroom, the Planet M music shop, a Mills & Boon kiosk, and the Kitkat dhaba that served most excellent rajma chawal for an obscenely cheap price.
Now, another round of chai is ready and Pammi starts to pour it into a thermos.
For best experience, hit the stall in the afternoon, take over the bench, give repeat orders of ginger chai and spend hours reading a book, or reading the fashionable people walking past the expensive showrooms. And yes, look out for a first floor glass-fronted empty space across the street. It was a chic coffee shop until last year, and is history.
The shop opens daily, including Sunday, from 6am to 8pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: A South Extension survivor
- A modest establishment that has outlived a great number of landmarks in the area.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination turnout dips to 80.8% after 91% got Covid jabs on Monday
- An out-of-schedule vaccination drive was conducted on Wednesday in Delhi to make up for Republic Day holiday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nationwide public meets, fast on Jan 30: Protesters
- At the press conference, the leaders also questioned why the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (Punjab) was allowed to set up a fresh stage on the police side of the barricades.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Property worth crores destroyed, still gauging damage, say officials
- Public Works Department (PWD) officials said the damage estimation process began almost immediately, but estimates peg it at nearly ₹1 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP spars with BJP over violent twist to farm rally
- The BJP said wifi connections provided by aap were used by ‘miscreants’ to spread misinformation on social media.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two cops with head injuries still in ICU
- One of the police personnel admitted to Lok Nayak hospital’s ICU continues to be in “critical” condition.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barricades gone at ITO but police deployment continues at the busy junction
- The DCP said so far only one FIR has been registered in central district at the IP Estate police station for rioting, damage to public property and other relevant sections.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops register 25 cases after violence on Republic Day
- Trouble began on Tuesday after a section of protesters deviated from the routes agreed upon with the Delhi Police and began their tractor rally before scheduled time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No one will be spared: Top cop
- Shrivastava said that the police, on January 25, had an inkling that some “aggressive and militant people” taking control of the stage and giving provocative speeches at the protest sites.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Singhu protest site, a battle of two factions
- Tuesday’s violence was the topic of discussion among most farmers at the venue, and the only subject of speeches delivered by their leaders from stages set up at the site.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A wall of security around Red Fort as dust of violence settles
- The Red Fort was at the heart of the violence as farmers deviated from their tractor rally routes, barged into the monument, damaged property, and hoisted flags on the ramparts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Violence at tractor rally: Actor Deep Sidhu, gangster Sidhana named in FIR
- Farmers’ union representatives also chose to distance themselves from actor Deep Sidhu and his participation in Tuesday afternoon’s violence.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Infiltrators defamed our stir: Farmers at Tikri site
- On Tuesday, a group of farmers who started the tractor march from the Tikri border broke police barricades to veer away from the agreed-upon route between the farm unions and Delhi Police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Red Fort to remain closed for visitors till January 31: ASI order
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mercury inches upwards, slight relief from the biting cold in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox