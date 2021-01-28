IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhiwale: A South Extension survivor
The tea shack is also special because it has survived the drastic changes South Extension has undergone over the recent years.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
The tea shack is also special because it has survived the drastic changes South Extension has undergone over the recent years.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
delhi news

Delhiwale: A South Extension survivor

  • A modest establishment that has outlived a great number of landmarks in the area.
READ FULL STORY
By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:07 AM IST

The wall is partitioned into light and shade. The lit portion is splattered with moving shadows of tree leaves. A tiny wooden temple is clamped on one corner of the wall, containing the idols of Ganesh and Lakshmi.

This wall and the counter running along it constitute a tea stall in South Extension II, just behind the Metro station exit. It’s called... well, Tea Stall. “This was started 40 years ago by my dadi (grandmother), Basanti,” owner Pammi informs, while slicing a sprig of ginger, in a gruff tone as if he can’t waste his time on idle chat. He wordlessly transfers the ginger pieces into a little mortar and pestle, crushes them into a paste, and tosses the gooey mess into a pan of boiling chai. The pan is thoroughly chipped, its sooty surface evocative of those forgotten Delhi ruins, whose stones acquire an ethereal cover of patina after centuries of exposure to changing seasons.

The establishment is noteworthy because it comes with a kind of lounge—with benches plonked across the footpath. This sunny afternoon two friends are sitting on one of the sun-soaked benches, chatting over chai and mathri (noodles and omelette are also served). A third person is perched on another bench. Wearing an executive-style pant-shirt-and-tie, he is tapping on his laptop.

The stall’s counter is as absorbing as a museum display. A lower shelf is crammed with tea kettles of various sizes. Another shelf is filled with thermos flasks. “I also supply the chai to various shops, and it remains hot in the thermos,” he explains.

The tea shack is also special because it has survived the drastic changes South Extension has undergone over the recent years. A great number of landmarks in the area that one took for granted have become history—the Ebony showroom, the Planet M music shop, a Mills & Boon kiosk, and the Kitkat dhaba that served most excellent rajma chawal for an obscenely cheap price.

Now, another round of chai is ready and Pammi starts to pour it into a thermos.

For best experience, hit the stall in the afternoon, take over the bench, give repeat orders of ginger chai and spend hours reading a book, or reading the fashionable people walking past the expensive showrooms. And yes, look out for a first floor glass-fronted empty space across the street. It was a chic coffee shop until last year, and is history.

The shop opens daily, including Sunday, from 6am to 8pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhiwale
app
Close
e-paper
The tea shack is also special because it has survived the drastic changes South Extension has undergone over the recent years.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
The tea shack is also special because it has survived the drastic changes South Extension has undergone over the recent years.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
delhi news

Delhiwale: A South Extension survivor

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:07 AM IST
  • A modest establishment that has outlived a great number of landmarks in the area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With the turnout seeing an increase since the 53.3% recorded during the nationwide roll-out on January 16, more vaccination sites are likely to be opened from Thursday.(AFP)
With the turnout seeing an increase since the 53.3% recorded during the nationwide roll-out on January 16, more vaccination sites are likely to be opened from Thursday.(AFP)
delhi news

Vaccination turnout dips to 80.8% after 91% got Covid jabs on Monday

By Abhishek Dey, Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:26 AM IST
  • An out-of-schedule vaccination drive was conducted on Wednesday in Delhi to make up for Republic Day holiday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers at Ghazipur on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Farmers at Ghazipur on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Nationwide public meets, fast on Jan 30: Protesters

By shiv sunny, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:22 AM IST
  • At the press conference, the leaders also questioned why the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (Punjab) was allowed to set up a fresh stage on the police side of the barricades.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A senior PWD official said that steel and iron railings of nearly 200 metres were damaged at ITO, 100 metres of cement railings were pulled down at the Netaji Subhash Marg near Red Fort, and the iron railing on the central verge was broken on Vikas Marg.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
A senior PWD official said that steel and iron railings of nearly 200 metres were damaged at ITO, 100 metres of cement railings were pulled down at the Netaji Subhash Marg near Red Fort, and the iron railing on the central verge was broken on Vikas Marg.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
delhi news

Property worth crores destroyed, still gauging damage, say officials

By Soumya Pillai, Ashish Mishra, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:19 AM IST
  • Public Works Department (PWD) officials said the damage estimation process began almost immediately, but estimates peg it at nearly 1 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Both parties also ended up identifying a man named Amrik Singh, who purportedly shared photos and videos on social media and claimed to have taken part in the violence at Red Fort.(Amal KS/HT Photos)
Both parties also ended up identifying a man named Amrik Singh, who purportedly shared photos and videos on social media and claimed to have taken part in the violence at Red Fort.(Amal KS/HT Photos)
delhi news

AAP spars with BJP over violent twist to farm rally

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:06 AM IST
  • The BJP said wifi connections provided by aap were used by ‘miscreants’ to spread misinformation on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Another police personnel with fractured hand is also admitted in the hospital.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photos)
Another police personnel with fractured hand is also admitted in the hospital.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photos)
delhi news

Two cops with head injuries still in ICU

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:51 AM IST
  • One of the police personnel admitted to Lok Nayak hospital’s ICU continues to be in “critical” condition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DTC buses blocking the road after being used as barricades during the farmers' rally on Republic Day, at ITO in New Delhi(Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)
DTC buses blocking the road after being used as barricades during the farmers' rally on Republic Day, at ITO in New Delhi(Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Barricades gone at ITO but police deployment continues at the busy junction

By Anvit Srivastava, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:48 AM IST
  • The DCP said so far only one FIR has been registered in central district at the IP Estate police station for rioting, damage to public property and other relevant sections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A security person at Red Fort takes off the Nishan Sahib flag that was hoisted there on Tuesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
A security person at Red Fort takes off the Nishan Sahib flag that was hoisted there on Tuesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Cops register 25 cases after violence on Republic Day

By karn pratap singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:43 AM IST
  • Trouble began on Tuesday after a section of protesters deviated from the routes agreed upon with the Delhi Police and began their tractor rally before scheduled time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi’s police commissioner SN Shrivastava said at least 25 cases have been registered, and multiple farm leaders would have to join the investigation.(PTI Photo)
Delhi’s police commissioner SN Shrivastava said at least 25 cases have been registered, and multiple farm leaders would have to join the investigation.(PTI Photo)
delhi news

No one will be spared: Top cop

By Prawesh Lama, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:39 AM IST
  • Shrivastava said that the police, on January 25, had an inkling that some “aggressive and militant people” taking control of the stage and giving provocative speeches at the protest sites.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel erect barricades at Singhu border on Wednesday.( ANI)
Police personnel erect barricades at Singhu border on Wednesday.( ANI)
delhi news

At Singhu protest site, a battle of two factions

By shiv sunny, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:54 AM IST
  • Tuesday’s violence was the topic of discussion among most farmers at the venue, and the only subject of speeches delivered by their leaders from stages set up at the site.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Damaged security screening stations at Red Fort, a day after the violence in the Capital. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Damaged security screening stations at Red Fort, a day after the violence in the Capital. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

A wall of security around Red Fort as dust of violence settles

By Anvit Srivastava, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:52 AM IST
  • The Red Fort was at the heart of the violence as farmers deviated from their tractor rally routes, barged into the monument, damaged property, and hoisted flags on the ramparts
READ FULL STORY
Close
A tractor rally organised by farmers’ unions representatives protesting against the newly passed farm laws turned violent which left nearly 400 police personnel injured. (HT Photos)
A tractor rally organised by farmers’ unions representatives protesting against the newly passed farm laws turned violent which left nearly 400 police personnel injured. (HT Photos)
delhi news

Violence at tractor rally: Actor Deep Sidhu, gangster Sidhana named in FIR

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:19 AM IST
  • Farmers’ union representatives also chose to distance themselves from actor Deep Sidhu and his participation in Tuesday afternoon’s violence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmer leaders address a gathering at Tikri border on Wednesday.(PTI Photo)
Farmer leaders address a gathering at Tikri border on Wednesday.(PTI Photo)
delhi news

Infiltrators defamed our stir: Farmers at Tikri site

By Fareeha Iftikhar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:53 AM IST
  • On Tuesday, a group of farmers who started the tractor march from the Tikri border broke police barricades to veer away from the agreed-upon route between the farm unions and Delhi Police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Red Fort complex is closed off for visitors till January 31(Amal KS / Hindustan Times)
Red Fort complex is closed off for visitors till January 31(Amal KS / Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Red Fort to remain closed for visitors till January 31: ASI order

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Earlier on Wednesday, culture and tourism minister Prahlad Patel visited the site and has sought a report on the incident from the ASI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Mercury inches upwards, slight relief from the biting cold in Delhi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:35 PM IST
A day after Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 2
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP