...
...
Next Story

Delhiwale: And the monsoon rain baptised the park benches

To experience the Delhi monsoon at its best is no rocket science

Published on: Jul 13, 2026 08:01 AM IST
By Mayank Austen Soofi
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

To experience the Delhi monsoon at its best is no rocket science. All it takes is living in a VVIP neighbourhood where the drains actually work. Think of the elegant white sarkari bungalows of Lodhi Estate. Sitting snug beside rain-streaked glass windows, overlooking kitchen gardens and staff quarters, the sahib or memsahib may spend a happy afternoon watching the monsoon, sipping Tetley from Good Earth china. Outside this super-privileged enclave, the city may be surrendering to floods and jams, but here the baarish arrives as calmly as a plainspoken Mary Oliver poem; silver ropes of water softly meeting the earth.

After the rain, such pools scatter across the grassy lawns. (Mayank Austen Soofi)
After the rain, such pools scatter across the grassy lawns. (Mayank Austen Soofi)

For most of us Delhiwale living elsewhere, the monsoon is beautiful as an idea, not as a lived reality. Here are a few places where you might yet savour the rainy month.

Adam Khan’s Tomb, on a Mehrauli hilltop, commands sweeping views of rain falling across the historic region, with the mist-cloaked Qutub Minar rising in the distance. A mithai shop at the base of the hill fries crisp jalebis that make an ideal humsafar for the very short climb.

Metcalfe’s Folly, inside Mehrauli Archaeological Park, too is a rewarding rainy day spot. The stone pavilion offers shelter while framing panoramas of the surrounding ruins.

The pedestrian bridge at Sector 53-54 Rapid Metro station on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road comes into its own after an evening shower. If the clouds luckily begin to clear in that magic hour, the city sky glimmers in shades of purple, pink, orange, red and blue, turning the Golf Course Road skyline into an Impressionist painting.

Aimlessly walking the circular corridors of Connaught Place is a classic Dilli ka monsoon timepass. The colonnades keep you dry while rain lashes the paved plazas outside. The rain forms a thin film of water across the plaza tiles, reflecting CP’s iconic white colonial columns on their surface. These reflections are perfectly aligned with the actual columns, making each column appear elongated.

The beautiful Lodhi Garden becomes more beautiful in a downpour. Especially the park benches. During a spell of heavy rain, many of these benches suddenly become little islands, marooned by shallow pools. After the rain, such pools scattered across the grassy lawns reflect the park’s domed monuments, creating one of the season’s more poetic sights. See photo.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mayank Austen Soofi

Mayank Austen Soofi is a writer-snapper trying to capture Delhi by heart.

delhi monsoon
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home/Cities/Delhi News/Delhiwale: And the monsoon rain baptised the park benches
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe