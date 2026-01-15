Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Delhiwale: Barbershop Homer

    In Old Delhi, men gather nightly at a barbershop to share companionship and listen to poet Asif, who recites both clean and risqué verses.

    Published on: Jan 15, 2026 3:18 AM IST
    By Mayank Austen Soofi
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Every evening, after dining with their respective families at home, a handful of men in a certain part of Old Delhi gather in Gali Choori Wallan, and settle down until far beyond the midnight at shop no. 530. It is a barbershop. These men don’t come here for a haircut. They sit here silently, partaking in the companionship of each other’s presence, as well as gazing at the hectic night life of the street outside. They also lend their ears to Asif, the barbershop’s barber, whenever the latter is bitten by the muse. For Asif is also a shaayar. The soft-spoken gent is a poet of the Homeric sort, in the sense that he rustles out verses orally, extempore, never caring to record them on paper. Known more commonly in the locality as Kaaliya, Asif prefers the nickname to his original name. Tonight, sitting with a cup of Gulzar stall’s chai (left figure in the photo), the poet remarks that “my two wives are gone, my four children are gone, I’m left with 10 children… two sons work in meat shop, one son works in a footwear shop, one son is idle, all my daughters save one are settled into their married life.” He now shifts focus to his life’s passion. “I compose clean poems, as well as dirty poems.” He is urged to recite some of his “clean” poems, four of which are loosely translated here from Purani Dilli lingo to acceptable English.

    Known more commonly in the locality as Kaaliya, Asif (left) prefers the nickname to his original name. (HT Photo)
    Known more commonly in the locality as Kaaliya, Asif (left) prefers the nickname to his original name. (HT Photo)

    1.

    Mat sata Ghalib kisi garib ko

    Ro dega

    Uske malik ne suna to jad se khod dega

    (O Ghalib, don’t oppress any poor

    The poor will start to cry

    If the poor’s lord hears the cry, you will be dug out of your roots.)

    2.

    Chandni chand se hoti hai

    Sitaron se nahin

    Mohabbat ek se hoti hai

    hazaron se nahin

    (Moonlight comes from the moon

    Not from stars

    You love a single person

    Not a thousand people.)

    3.

    Peepal se giri shabnam

    Uthata hain koi-koi

    Shadiyan sabhi karte hain

    Nibhata hai koi-koi

    (The dew drops fall from the peepal tree

    Only a few-few pick them up

    Everybody marries

    Only a few-few remain faithful.)

    4.

    Abhi aaye hain

    Abhi bheje hain

    Tumhari jaon-jaon mein

    Hamara dum nikala hain

    (You came just now

    You are being returned just now

    In your going-going

    Our life is quitting us.)

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
    News/Cities/Delhi News/Delhiwale: Barbershop Homer
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes