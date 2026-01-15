Delhiwale: Barbershop Homer

Every evening, after dining with their respective families at home, a handful of men in a certain part of Old Delhi gather in Gali Choori Wallan, and settle down until far beyond the midnight at shop no. 530. It is a barbershop. These men don’t come here for a haircut. They sit here silently, partaking in the companionship of each other’s presence, as well as gazing at the hectic night life of the street outside. They also lend their ears to Asif, the barbershop’s barber, whenever the latter is bitten by the muse. For Asif is also a shaayar. The soft-spoken gent is a poet of the Homeric sort, in the sense that he rustles out verses orally, extempore, never caring to record them on paper. Known more commonly in the locality as Kaaliya, Asif prefers the nickname to his original name. Tonight, sitting with a cup of Gulzar stall’s chai (left figure in the photo), the poet remarks that “my two wives are gone, my four children are gone, I’m left with 10 children… two sons work in meat shop, one son works in a footwear shop, one son is idle, all my daughters save one are settled into their married life.” He now shifts focus to his life’s passion. “I compose clean poems, as well as dirty poems.” He is urged to recite some of his “clean” poems, four of which are loosely translated here from Purani Dilli lingo to acceptable English.

Known more commonly in the locality as Kaaliya, Asif (left) prefers the nickname to his original name. (HT Photo)