Delhiwale: His lunch break confessions

Young Aamir is eating rajma-roti while watching YouTube videos on his phone. See photo. This routine of meal-by-mobile has become part of our shared humanity, connecting citizens across lives that are otherwise vastly different. A shop assistant in Central Delhi, Aamir is on his lunch break. This afternoon, he graciously agrees to join our Proust Questionnaire series, in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences.

Young Aamir is eating rajma-roti while watching YouTube videos on his phone. (HT Photo)

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The principal aspect of your personality.

I’m a good person. I respect my elders, I’m kind to people younger than me, I never fight with people my own age.

Your favourite qualities in a man.

The ability to work diligently, and to go straight home at the end of the day without meddling in other people’s affairs.

Your main fault.

I haven’t achieved anything big in life. I couldn’t study beyond the fifth grade.

Your favourite occupation.

Difficult to say. One dream is to have my own shop.

What would be your greatest misfortune?

Losing a sachha dost (true friend). It has already happened. His name was Arshan. We had a fight about a year ago, and haven’t spoken since.

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{{^usCountry}} Where would you like to live? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where would you like to live? {{/usCountry}}

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For now, I live with my mummy-papa and siblings in Minto Road, near New Delhi railway station. But I would like to live with them in a big house surrounded by clean streets.

Your hero in real life.

My mummy, Rehaan Khatoon. She looks after each one of us brothers and sister without caring for herself . I give my salary straight to her, keeping a very small amount for my daily expenses.

Your favourite food and drink.

Bazar ki biryani. Whiskey.

What do you hate the most?

I fear the drug addicts who live on the streets. Sometimes they become violent, throwing needles or bottles. You can’t even get angry with them because they are barely conscious of themselves and don’t know what they are doing.

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How do you wish to die?

Asan maut (easy death), with no pain.

What is your present state of mind?

Wondering what you will ask next.

Faults for which you have the most tolerance.

Dil dukhana (hurting the heart).

Your motto in life.

Be normal.