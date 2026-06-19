Delhiwale: In purple blood

The street in central Delhi is lined on both sides by shops stocked with spare automobile parts. It is a landscape of metal. Battery rickshaws and motorcycles pass through. Summer’s rude sunlight strikes steel surfaces and bounces towards the eye. A cart piled high with purple jamuns stands before a row of autos. (HT Photo)

Now, a cart appears bearing something purple.

Yes, it is once again the season of kabhi-khatta-kabhi-meetha jamuns.

In another part of the city, a cart piled high with purple jamuns stands before a row of autos. Tiny droplets cling to the berries. Whether they are sweating in the June heat or simply wearing a fresh coat of water hardly matters. They look inviting. The vendor admits he keeps them that way by sprinkling them with water from a pitchkari. It makes them look fresh.

Jamuns are more than a seasonal fruit. They are among the few fruits still sold in many places in the city by vendors carrying straw baskets on their heads as they walk through neighbourhood lanes. You do not see grapes sold this way. Nor mangoes. Certainly not tarbooza. In a lane in Sarai Kale Khan, vendor Guddu is seen walking with a basket full of jamuns balanced on his head. He says the jamuns came from Rajasthan.

The jamun geography becomes even more expansive one evening in north Delhi. Within a short stretch of road stand four jamun sellers. One says his fruit comes from Punjab. Another says Jammu. A third says Kashmir and, on being pressed, takes care to point out that it is Kashmir, and not the neighbouring Jammu. The fourth says Bihar. This said, all of Delhi’s jamun roads lead to Azadpur Subzi Mandi, where the fruit arrives from every corner of the country.

Which makes one wonder why everyone is looking so far afield for the jamun. Delhi itself is full of jamun trees. At this time of year, they are laden with fruit. The tree is one of the city’s most familiar presences. Jamuns line many of the stately avenues of Lutyens’ Delhi, especially along Tughlaq Road, Motilal Nehru Marg and Rajaji Marg. On Tolstoy Lane near Janpath, a jamun tree stands beside a concrete sign bearing the Russian writer’s name in Hindi, English, Punjabi and Urdu (but not in Russian). Citizens from Generation Z onwards might not know that the Central Park in Connaught Place was once full of jamun trees before they were felled for the construction of the underground Metro station.

Whatever, the city is so well endowed with jamun trees that one can stand beneath one of these trees, and look up at the jamuns hanging in clusters. At times, some of the jamuns inevitably drop to the ground. A burst of purple juice then trickles along the earth, spilled in cold blood.

PS: Photo shows vendor Ram Balak, who says his jamuns have come, via Azadpur Subzi Mandi, from Gujarat