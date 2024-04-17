 Delhiwale: Into Reshma’s heart | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhiwale: Into Reshma’s heart

ByMayank Austen Soofi
Apr 18, 2024 05:50 AM IST

Reshma, a transgender singer and dancer, shares her thoughts on life and happiness while getting her hair done in a barbershop in the Walled City.

She earns by singing and dancing and offering blessings in household celebrations such as weddings, childbirths and grih-pravesh. This afternoon, combing her long oiled hair in a Walled City barbershop, Reshma, attired in a green salwar suit and an unmatching dupatta, agrees to become a part of our Proust Questionnaire series, in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences.

Reshma, attired in a green salwar suit and an unmatching dupatta, in a Walled City barbershop. (HT Photo)
Reshma, attired in a green salwar suit and an unmatching dupatta, in a Walled City barbershop. (HT Photo)

The principal aspect of your personality.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

I’m patli-dubli (slim-thin).

If not yourself, who would you be?

I’m a transgender—we call ourselves kinnar. I don’t want to be anybody else.

Your favourite qualities in a man.

He must earn honestly, he must daily pray to God, he must help the garib (poor).

Your favourite qualities in a woman.

She should consider her home her entire world.

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

I usually don’t make friends, I talk back nicely to those who talk nicely to me. But I do have one friend; we freely share our troubles with each other without any fear of misunderstanding.

Your main fault.

I have no fault — seedhi aati hoon, seedhi jaati hoon (I come straight, I go straight, implying “I mind my own business”).

Your favourite occupation.

Dancing.

Your idea of happiness.

To own a kothi (bungalow).

Where would you like to live?

In high society.

Your favourite colour and flower.

Halka (light) purple, halka firozi. Rose in rani colour and yellow colour.

Your favourite bird.

Rang-birange tote (dyed parrots), and also any bird that is red.

Your favourite food and drink.

Fish curry, Bisleri ka pani.

What do you hate the most?

When people make mazak (mock) of others.

The natural talent you’d like to be gifted with.

To have hair that are forever black.

How do you wish to die?

What! I’m too involved in living, I never think about dying.

What is your present state of mind?

I’m thinking of having a quick afternoon nap.

Your motto in life.

Find happiness in yourself.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhiwale: Into Reshma’s heart
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On