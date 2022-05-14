Delhiwale: Matia Mahal normalcy
- The iconic Old Delhi market returns to its carefree pre-pandemic buzz
Ramzan is over, but its raunaq remains. The bunting is hanging upon the street like an expired blessing (see photo). This weekday afternoon, Old Delhi’s Matia Mahal Bazar is as packed as the Nauchandi Mela.
Even in the worst days of the pandemic, Matia Mahal bustled with people, but the fear of yet another lockdown or Covid-19 wave looms over the bazaar like an ominous dark cloud. That’s gone with the masks. It’s now like the carefree pre-2020 times.
For 30 years, one-armed Salim Bhai has been begging at the start of the bazaar, beside Kallan Sweets, across the road from Jama Masjid. He is back after spending the lockdowns in his native town in Ahmedabad.
Danedar Shikanji seller Noor Ahmad, just 14 and with parents back home in a UP village, is counting the day’s sale — it’s a thousand rupees. Behind him, two Kashmiri nun chai traders, Khushnaseeb and Abdul Ghaffar, hurriedly waddle down the narrow stairs of ‘Govt. approved’ Al-Ahad Holiday Home, and melt into the street congestion on a sultry day.
Bombay Saloon is houseful — all four chairs are occupied, and two customers are waiting at the glass door.
Fourth-generation dates seller Arif Khajoor Wale guides a customer through his stacks of dates: “This is from Iran...this is also from Iran...this is from Saudi...this is from Medina…”
Outside Salim Tea House, 67-year-old rickshaw puller Subedin is badgering a foreigner to board his rickshaw for the Old Delhi tour (“Sir, sir — Spice Market, Kinari Bazar, Red Fort”). 20-rupee notes are sticking out from the gusset of his sweating vest. Explaining why he is working in his old age, he yells — “I’ve only daughters, no sons!”
Young Shabdam plods by, carrying an uncovered vessel filled with steaming yellow dal. “Taking it to Gharib Nawaz hotel!”
Outside the Old Famous Khoya Jalebi, a small island devoid of traffic has surfaced. A man is lying sprawled on the street. Nobody bothers to know who he is. A ‘Mohabbat ka Sherbet’ hawker mumbles the man is drunk and will get up on regaining hoshoawaas (consciousness).
The distracted crowd is automatically steering its way about him. Matia Mahal has regained its normalcy.
-
Mundka fire tragedy: Panic grips as several go missing after Delhi blaze
Several people were reported missing after a massive fire broke out in a four-storey building near Mundka metro station in Delhi on Friday evening. As many as 27 bodies have been recovered from the building that caught fire yesterday evening so and twelve people have been injured in the accident. However, the fire officials informed that the Mundka blaze is now under control.
-
Act against salons offering hair transplants by unqualified technicians: HC
Expressing concerns over the “mushrooming of salons” where “self-proclaimed technicians” are rendering hair transplantation services while shunning medical ethics and defying protocol, the Delhi high court has asked the Centre and the state government to look into the issue, keep quacks in check and ensure that patients are informed about the risks involved in the process. On May 11, justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta directed the city police commissioner to take action against such establishments.
-
Heatwave in Delhi to worsen today: IMD
Parts of the Capital reeled under a heatwave on Friday, with the mercury crossing 46 degrees Celsius (C) in south-west Delhi's Najafgarh, even as the weather office predicted that a “severe heatwave” would take hold of the city on Saturday Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 42.5C — three degrees above normal — on Friday, while Najafgarh recorded a high of 46.1C.
-
Delhi: 25-yr-old man arrested for online stalking
A 25-year-old man has been arrested from west Delhi for allegedly stalking a woman on social media, police said on Friday. Deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said a woman had lodged a complaint on the police's cyber portal, claiming that she was being stalked on social media since February 14 by Singh. She said she was receiving messages from unknown mobile numbers and various social media accounts, police said.
-
Car showroom to warehouse: Scene of tragedy had many faces
Even as senior state and administration officials said they would launch an inquiry into the legal status of the building on the main Rohtak Road in Mundka, where a fire left at least 27 dead on Friday, the area's industrial welfare association said it served as a home for a host of commercial activities, including a car showroom, office spaces, and a backend for a medical laboratory.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics