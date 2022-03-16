Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
delhi news

Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon

  • Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living.
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978.
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978.
Published on Mar 16, 2022 06:24 AM IST
Copy Link
ByMayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi

He is often seen with his bicycle parked on one Walled City lane or another, selling ‘udne wale gubbare’. These are helium-filled balloons that float into the air if let loose. In fact, a few balloons are always tied to his cycle’s handle-bar with cords so invisibly thin that they seem to be tied to the cycle only out of sentimental attachment. A gigantic “gas cylinder” is also fitted to this cycle.

Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.

In his early 60s, Mr Lal reveals that he is also a ghoda walla, a horse owner. “That is my main profession,” the gentleman asserts in his unusually gentle voice — though this voice grows as stern as a merciless maths teacher while dealing with naughty customers. Mr Lal explains that he rents out his horse to weddings and other similar functions, and that he keeps only one horse at a time. Some days ago, after the passing of his longtime horse, he purchased a new one for 14,000 from a horse trader in Loni. “On 28th January, I was trying the new ghoda near kela godam by riding on his back when he stumbled upon a large stone lying on the middle of the road.” The horse fell. Mr Lal fell. He fractured his right arm. The injured horse died a few days later.

“I’d named him Badal,” says Mr Lal. It will take some months for him, he says, to save sufficient money to acquire another horse. “Meanwhile I must earn from these balloons.” Two sizes of balloons are on sale, at 10 and 15 rupees each.

Now a young girl in ponytail stops by, asking for a peela gubbara. Handing out the favoured ballon to her, Mr Lal makes another revelation: “Not many people know my real name — it is SP Singh, Surinder Pal Singh.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhiwale balloon
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in connection with an alleged money laundering case at Ballard Estate, in Mumbai in February. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

    Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case

    After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.

  • Students sit and study in the playground of a college in Bangalore on March 15, 2022, after an Indian court upheld a local ban on the hijab in classrooms, weeks after the edict stoked violent protests and renewed fears of discrimination against the country's Muslim minority. (Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP)

    Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott

    The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.

  • The bench underscored that the limitations imposed on religious practices on the ground of public order, morality and health would cover beliefs and practices even those considered essential or vital by those professing the religion (ANI)

    Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab

    Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.

  • The LG reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana and other senior Delhi govt officers. (PTI)

    Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police

    An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.

  • Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi, on Friday, March 11, 2022. (HT Photo)

    Delhi to be a hub of education for teachers, says Sisodia

    The university will be offering seven courses after securing due approvals from statutory bodies. These seven courses include a four-year Integrated B.Ed Programme, two-year B.Ed Programme, two-year B.Ed Programme for Special Education, three-year Integrated B.Ed-M.Ed Programme, two-year MA Education Programme, one-year Certificate Programme (School Education), and one-year Certificate Programme (Higher Education).

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out