Delhiwale: Silenced music
The Red Fort is like a poetry anthology, and its scattered, damaged monuments are like poems. Naubat Khana is one of the most tender ones. Its walls are sculpted with flowers and leaves. The angles and curves of the white ceiling seamlessly merge into each other. The red sandstone seems to be producing music that is indiscernible to the ordinary human ear, but distinctly felt nonetheless. Like moonshine that you may see, but not touch.
Naubat Khana was a seat of musicians, and music was said to be performed here five times every day. Additionally, the drummers stationed at this so-called drum house were obliged to strike their drums each time the emperor would arrive at the nearby Diwan-e-Aam for an audience with Delhi’s common citizens.
Like most monuments within the fort, which was extensively damaged by the vengeful British after the unsuccessful uprising of 1857, the gateway stands like a ghost of its original splendour. The walls within contain scenes of utmost poignance. Their multicoloured illustrations have faded, and in many places the colours have completely disappeared. Some of the panoramas have missing portions, as if a barbarian had forcefully scooped them out with his hands. A few of these are covered with glass frames, making these remnants of beauty beyond human touch.
The arched niches towards the higher reaches are unusually large, and decorated with scenes of carefree outdoors.
One shows a gigantic tree loaded with green leaves, each cluster of leaves holding onto a clump of four or five fruits.
The inscription on a stone plaque exposes Naubat Khana as the fateful site of the assassination of two lesser-known Mughal emperors, Jahandar Shah and Farrukhsiyar. This morning, that blood-soaked past feel too far removed.
The monument looks to the aforementioned Diwan-e-Aam, lying across a garden.
That stone pavilion has an immaculate marble canopy as its centrepiece, shielded from the indiscriminate touch of curious visitors by a protective glass wall. The reflection of Naubat Khana falls brilliantly on this glass, making it look even more ethereal.
Institute inquiry into coal crisis, scrap privatisation of power distribution in UTs: AIPEF to Centre
The All India Power Engineers Federation has demanded the Centre to institute an independent high-level inquiry into the coal crisis that has led to power shortage in the country and scrap the privatisation of power distribution in union territories, including Chandigarh. The federation alleged that the policies, including the import of coal formulated were aimed directly to benefit private companies, the statement said.
UP close to fully vaccinating 18+ population against Covid
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh was close to becoming the first state with over 15 crore or 100% of its 18 plus population fully vaccinated against Covid vaccine, said a statement from the state government on Sunday. At present 149310271 people have got their second dose while the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered till now is 326542028, which is highest among all states in the country.
Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday. “In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
Nitish Kumar chooses ‘poor party worker’ over minister RCP Singh for Rajya Sabha
In a surprise move, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday opted for former Jharkhand lawmaker Khiru Mahto as the party's choice for the Rajya Sabha seat, denying a third term to Union steel minister RCP Singh whose term in the Upper House ends on July 7. Nitish Kumar's party announced its pick for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday evening, hours after alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party named its candidates.
Coastal authority to expedite backlog of CRZ clearances
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has planned a 'marathon' meeting over five weeks, between June 7 and July 4, to expedite a backlog of requests for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances. The apex body for realtors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CREDAI-MCHI, has also taken up the issue of pending CRZ clearances with the government. At least 23 proposals are for the redevelopment of older properties.
