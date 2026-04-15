...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Delhiwale: The gram before the Insta

Gurugram, formerly Gurgaon, marks its 10th anniversary since renaming in 2016, blending modernity with historical tales and architectural remnants.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 04:40 am IST
By Mayank Austen Soofi
Advertisement

Scroll through Instagram and the Millennium City appears in pieces: malls, cafés, sunsets stuck between high-rises (and flooded roads during the monsoons!). All of these sights tagged and filtered into the fast-moving hashtag of #Gurugram. The hyperactive feed churns out reels with titles like “Galleria Market Mystery Girl,” “Cybercity Rain,” “5 Famous Places to Visit in Gurgaon.” Indeed, the “gram” now belongs to the algorithm. But once upon a time, the same “gram” meant a village. 2026 marks a milestone: Gurugram turns ten.

The name originates from former US President Jimmy Carter. (HT Photo)

This month, 10 years ago, in 2016, the Haryana government had decided to change the name of Gurgaon to Gurugram, meaning “village of the guru.” The new name drew on the ancient legend of a piece of land that was gifted by the grateful Pandavas to Guru Dronacharya as their gurudakshina.

(Even so, a Gurgaon still exists within Gurugram, as a village that retains the older name, and which is famous for its pilgrimage of Sheetla Mata mandir.)

Whatever, as cities alter and landmarks are razed and rebuilt, place-names of cities accumulate layers, like a patina carrying stories no one fully remembers.

Take Gurugram’s Sadar Bazar. Tucked into its bustle stands a stone gateway called Ghamand Sarai. It is one of the last surviving fragments of Gurugram’s architectural past. Local shopkeepers claim it is over a century old. Time has not been polite to the place. Decades ago, parts were demolished to carve out a passageway. What remains exudes a feeling of faded fortitude.

PS: The photo was snapped in another season

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mayank Austen Soofi

Mayank Austen Soofi is a writer-snapper trying to capture Delhi by heart.

sadar bazar gurgaon gurugram
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Delhiwale: The gram before the Insta
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.