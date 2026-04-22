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Delhiwale: The hawker of eyeglasses

Shaan, a street hawker of eyeglasses in Delhi, dreams of returning to his village in Bihar for peace and family, reflecting on his life and struggles.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 03:02 am IST
By Mayank Austen Soofi
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Eyeglasses cover a good part of his shirt. He is also holding very many of them in his right hand. Citizen Shaan is a street hawker of eyeglasses. This afternoon, while on the job, he graciously agrees to join our Proust Questionnaire series, in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences.

Citizen Shaan is a street hawker of eyeglasses. (HT Photo)

What is your present state of mind?

I’m thinking about how to leave Delhi for good.

Where would you like to live?

I’m 48, too old to keep walking the streets all day. I want to return to my village in Saharsa, Bihar. Delhi is no longer a good place to live. Too much noise, pollution, and tension.

Your favourite occupation.

What I do every day—selling eyeglasses. There was a time when I used to make them. But the factory where I worked shut down more than ten years ago, along with many others. Many of these factories used to be in Ballimaran in Old Delhi. The area though is today full of shops selling these same eyeglasses. In fact, I live in Ballimaran! Now I hawk glasses on the streets. Every day, I walk from the Lal Qila to Dilli Gate, from Chandni Chowk to Delite Cinema. I walk, walk, walk.

How do you wish to die?

I don’t want to die in Delhi, so far from my family. Take my father—he used to sell fruits on the streets of Calcutta. When he grew old, I convinced him to stop working and return to the village. He thus spent the last two years of his life at home. We looked after him during his final illness.

Your motto in life.

Sach bolna (speak the truth).

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mayank Austen Soofi

Mayank Austen Soofi is a writer-snapper trying to capture Delhi by heart.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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