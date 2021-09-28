Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhiwale: The poolside Stein
delhi news

Delhiwale: The poolside Stein

On the 20th death anniversary of modern Delhi’s iconic architect
By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 12:34 AM IST
With Stein’s 20th death anniversary falling next week (October 6), it is time to pay homage to his legacy by surveying all his creations.

It’s a sunny evening, here in the members-only India International Centre (IIC). The Lounge by the poolside is teeming with softly-chatting tea-drinking ladies in handloom saris. The only loud sounds are of the twittering birds, and of the pool water spraying up from the fountain jet, and sprinkling back into the pool. Meanwhile, the Lounge and the Dining Hall on the floor above are being reflected into the pool’s sparkling wavelets. As you stare longer at the reflection, the building seems to unravel itself gradually, each of its segments timorously trembling in the glassy liquid.

Composed of light and shade, gardens and galleries, jaalis and pools, the IIC is among the most iconic buildings of contemporary Delhi. It was designed by Joseph Stein, the American architect who made the Capital his home and gave it a series of distinctive buildings that are admired for resting so gently on the earth. A typical Stein consists of a two-to four-storey edifice effortlessly fusing with the air, water, trees, and gardens, while flowers and vines spill about the walls. Delhi’s other Stein landmarks include the offices of the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), the World Wide Fund for Nature, the Triveni Kala Sangam, the American International School, the Australian High Commission, and the India Habitat Centre. The landscaping of Lodhi Garden, as we know it today, was done under his guidance.

RELATED STORIES

With Stein’s 20th death anniversary falling next week (October 6), it is time to pay homage to his legacy by surveying all his creations.

One convenient alternative is to simply loiter by this pool in the IIC, and observe the aforementioned reflection, and surroundings, from various vantage points. Here all the elements that make up Stein’s aesthetics come together to stage a satisfying show. Bougainvillea is crawling up the walls, mynas are nibbling on the grass, lotus leaves are floating in the water, daylight is leaking into shaded porticos, and humans are babbling on with tranquillity.

Indeed, one might easily imagine Stein among these poolside sophisticates. An IIC regular, he was often sighted enjoying his favourite meal of naan with seekh kebabs. One is envious of those earlier generation of Delhiites who frequented the IIC when its legendary architect was alive and was seen ensconced amid his buildings. Today, he appears more like a myth.

Stein was cremated following his death, aged 89. His ashes lie in the US, in the custody of his younger son, who cared for him in his final years. Even so, New Delhi’s great architect does have a tomb in his karma bhoomi, the land containing his life’s principal works. It is this watery grave, here in his IIC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhiwale
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ankit Gujjar murder witnesses safe, prisons chief tells Delhi high court

Delhi high court appoints former judge JR Midha as administrator of Kalkaji Mandir

Riots: Delhi HC dismisses bail plea of accused in head constable’s murder

Delhi: Suspected gangster shot dead in Najafgarh
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP