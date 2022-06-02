Delhiwale: The world of a life
- Glimpsing into the life and loneliness of a fellow citizen
His pants are torn. His shirt is blackened with dirt. He matter-of-factly points out these facts.
Fajru Rahman is sitting on a rickshaw (not his) parked by the roadside, close to Old Delhi’s Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children. A moment ago, he says, “I was thinking will I ever get a house… or will I pass my entire life sleeping on the patri (pavement)?”
In his 30s, Fajru Rahman is a recycler. His work lies at the most elemental level of the recycling operations in the megapolis. He walks the streets and alleys of the Walled City, picking up trash and tossing them onto a giant sack that he carries on his back. He lists the things he looks out for: “bottles, panniyan, gatte, chappalein, joote, juice ke dabbe, toffee chocolate ke wrapper, plastic ke dhakkan, mobile phone ke cover, kapre latte…”
The best time for his hunt is deep into the night, “when the only shops open are of the chemists.” The chief sounds he then hears are the aggressive barking of street dogs, and the whirring of air conditioners. His expedition lasts from midnight to 5 in the morning, when he goes to a recycling dealer to give away his collection. After breakfast, just as the sun begins to rise, he settles down to sleep “on the patri near Jama Masjid Metro station.” He gets up around noon, and, following the midday meal, again hits the streets that he had walked the night before, now freshly littered.
The part of the day Fajru Rahman most looks forward to, he says, is lunch. “I eat at a sarkari centre, where they serve bharpet (filling) dal, chawal, roti and subzi for free.”
Keeping his arms delicately on his knees, he casually mentions his loneliness. “Mother lives with me. She sells cigarettes and tambakoo on the patri to rickshaw pullers and mazdoor log… but I miss a jeevan saathi.” He has no plans of marrying. “I have no roof. How can I destroy a woman’s life?”
As it is very hot, with absolutely no hint of a breeze, he starts to fan his sweating face with his right arm.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
-
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
-
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
-
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics