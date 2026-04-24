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Delhiwale: This way to Gali Altaf Hussain

Gali Altaf Hussain in Old Delhi is named after a mysterious figure, not the exiled Pakistani politician, with locals unaware of its history.

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 10:59 pm IST
By Mayank Austen Soofi
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No, he can’t be that one. The Altaf Hussain of Old Delhi’s Gali Altaf Hussain street cannot be the exiled Pakistani politician who lives in England. For one, the Pakistani Altaf was born after Partition, in the city of Karachi, and has nothing to do with our Delhi (his parents were originally from Agra). Dilli ka Altaf Hussain must be someone else—though no man accosted this afternoon in Gali Altaf Hussain and its vicinity is able to trace the antecedents of the mystery man. The clueless passers-by sportingly suggest that Altaf Hussain must have been an esteemed resident of the street in the early days of the centuries-old Walled City. He is too far removed in time, an elderly gent remarks, to be remembered today.

The most striking element in Gali Altaf Hussain is its blue signage, painted on white in Hindi and English. (HT Photo)

To think of it, the street’s name should really have been Gali Saleem, for its mouth is flanked by two Saleems. One is Saleem Milk, a hyperlocal dairy that sells various milk products, including karahi ka doodh. This moment, very many platters containing snow-white dahi are stacked one upon another in a corner. The handler at the dairy counter says he is the brother of Saleem, the man after whom the shop is named.

The other Saleem, flanking the other side of the street’s mouth, manages a tailoring establishment. A serene, quiet man, his workshop is filled with dresses: dozens of hangers claim the walls, each holding a brightly coloured ladies’ kurta. He himself is dressed in white. With a measuring tape slung around his shoulders, the tailor says he moved to this address five years ago. Earlier, he worked in the Pataudi House area but had to vacate at the landlord’s insistence.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mayank Austen Soofi

Mayank Austen Soofi is a writer-snapper trying to capture Delhi by heart.

altaf hussain walled city old delhi karachi
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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