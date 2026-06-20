Delhiwale: This way to Gali Dugdugi Shah Kallan

Dug-du-gi. Speak it aloud. The tongue rocks back and forth across the mouth before landing on the final gi.

The street’s name appears on maps dating to the period when kings still lived in the Red Fort. A man named Kallan Shah used to make dugdugis on this street. (HT Photo)

So musical, this word dugdugi. It recalls the rattle of the small hand drum called… dugdugi.! In older times, street hawkers would walk through neighbourhoods shaking their dugdugi to gain attention. The dug-dugi sound would travel down the lanes, reaching people sitting-sleeping indoors, drawing them to doors and windows.

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This afternoon, no such dugdugi sound is discernible in Gali Dugdugi Shah Kallan, an Old Delhi street near Turkman Gate Bazar. Instead, the afternoon air is soothingly silent, carrying only the steady drone of air conditioners, punctuated by infrequent ceetis of pressure cookers. It is one o’clock, lunch must be being prepared behind shut doors of surrounding houses.

The street appears short and sweet when viewed from the crowded pathway of Turkman Gate Bazar. But once inside, it stretches further, bending more than once. At what appears to be the end of the street stands a tall green residence. Two cats are sitting outside its doorway, mewing faintly. A bowl of water is lying beside the residence’s doorway. Another bowl contains cat food. The household clearly cares for the street’s feline residents.

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{{^usCountry}} This, however, doesn’t turn out to be the end of the street. Just before the green residence, an almost invisible turning branches away towards one more turning. This narrow passage is flanked by high walls. Suddenly, an upper floor window swings open. A woman leans out, asking about the reporter’s business. Her manner is polite but guarded. Clearly, the street isn’t accustomed to strangers. Indeed, its cramped grandeur and its watchful windows bring to mind secretive alleys of Old Jerusalem or Marrakech, as depicted in 1960s and 1970s National Geographic magazines. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This, however, doesn’t turn out to be the end of the street. Just before the green residence, an almost invisible turning branches away towards one more turning. This narrow passage is flanked by high walls. Suddenly, an upper floor window swings open. A woman leans out, asking about the reporter’s business. Her manner is polite but guarded. Clearly, the street isn’t accustomed to strangers. Indeed, its cramped grandeur and its watchful windows bring to mind secretive alleys of Old Jerusalem or Marrakech, as depicted in 1960s and 1970s National Geographic magazines. {{/usCountry}}

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The explanation for the street’s name comes from Azeem of New Fine Tailor, see photo (the tailoring shop’s attractive banner sadly does not give the street’s name). Bearing an excessively polite demeanour, Azeem is seated behind the shop counter, chatting with son Adil and friend Maqsood Ahmad. Karigar Rajesh, his employee, is taking a nap on the floor.

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Azeem’s speciality is stitching kurta pyjamas. According to him, the street’s name appears on maps dating to the period when kings still lived in the Red Fort. He says a man named Kallan Shah used to make dugdugis on this street. Kallan Shah had died hundreds of years ago, Azeem says.

On emerging out from Gali Dugdugi Kallan Shah into Turkman Gate Bazar, the soothing silence abruptly ends, the bazar air full of cacophonous sounds.