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Delhiwale: This way to Katra Nizam ul Mulk

Katra Nizam ul Mulk in Old Delhi is a quiet, unique neighborhood with traditional houses, untouched by modern flats, preserving its historic charm.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 03:30 am IST
By Mayank Austen Soofi
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One long, walled alley is painted blue; another, green; a third is divided between grey and white. In all of them, the paint curls and flakes from the walls.

Katra Nizam ul Mulk sits in the heart of Old Delhi, yet feels spiritually removed from it. (HT Photo)

Katra Nizam ul Mulk sits in the heart of Old Delhi, yet feels spiritually removed from it. Consider its setting in Old Delhi’s street layout: here stands the iconic Jama Masjid. Facing it runs the main road of Urdu Bazar, daily choked with nightmarish traffic, so noisy, so chaotic that no peace survives near it. Along its edge lies a narrow alley, easy to miss and easy to dismiss. This is Katra Nizam ul Mulk. On steeping into the lane, it first tapers, then splits into a network of lanes, all part of the same katra—a term that traditionally refers to a neighbourhood shaped by a shared trade.

This afternoon, the lane is silent. Rows of weathered, ornate doorways are punctuated by newer metal doors, already rusting; even these new doors feel absorbed into the scene.

Two more residents join our narrator: Amaan and his much younger brother, Arhan. The older two try to guess the origin of the katra’s name, then give up. Nizam ul Mulk, they decide, must have been someone long gone, from another time. They then leave. The street returns to silence—until a man appears, calling out: kabadi… kabadi-wale.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mayank Austen Soofi

Mayank Austen Soofi is a writer-snapper trying to capture Delhi by heart.

jama masjid neighbourhood old delhi
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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