Delivery exec falls off Dabri flyover in West Delhi after being hit by car

A 25-year-old food delivery agent died after an allegedly speeding car hit his electric scooter, causing him to fall nearly 40 feet off the Dabri flyover near Janakpuri in west Delhi on Thursday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rajkumar Yadav, a native of Godda district in Jharkhand.(Representative image by Sunil Ghosh/HT)

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The driver of the car, a red Maruti Swift, fled the spot, leaving behind the damaged vehicle, police said.

A case of causing death by negligence and act endangering life or personal safety of others was registered under sections 106 and 125A of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Janakpuri police station.

The car, bearing a Delhi registration number, is in the name of a resident of Dabri Part-2. Multiple teams have been formed to arrest the driver, who has been identified, said deputy commissioner of police (west) Darade Sharad Bhaskar.

“We have registered a case and are conducting raids to arrest the driver,” he said.

The rider was found unconscious on the road below. (HT)

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{{^usCountry}} Police said that around 7.35am, Janakpuri police station received a call from a passerby reporting that a man had fallen off the Dabri flyover on Pankha Road and was critically injured. A police team found a damaged electric scooter and a red Swift on the flyover. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said that around 7.35am, Janakpuri police station received a call from a passerby reporting that a man had fallen off the Dabri flyover on Pankha Road and was critically injured. A police team found a damaged electric scooter and a red Swift on the flyover. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The rider was found unconscious on the road below. He was taken to a nearby private hospital and later shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rider was found unconscious on the road below. He was taken to a nearby private hospital and later shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The deceased was identified as Rajkumar Yadav, a native of Godda district in Jharkhand, who worked as a food delivery agent for Zomato, Bhaskar said. HT contacted at least two Zomato representatives, who handle media queries, for a comment. However, no statement was shared till the time of going to press. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deceased was identified as Rajkumar Yadav, a native of Godda district in Jharkhand, who worked as a food delivery agent for Zomato, Bhaskar said. HT contacted at least two Zomato representatives, who handle media queries, for a comment. However, no statement was shared till the time of going to press. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said Rajkumar lived in a rented room in Sagarpur with a friend, who also works as a food delivery agent. The two had moved to Delhi just a week ago from Bengaluru, where they had worked for the past two years.

His friend told HT that he was asleep when Rajkumar left around 6.30am. Around 7am, he called Rajkumar, who said he was on his way to deliver food in Janakpuri and would return in 15 minutes.

“When nearly 45 minutes passed and he did not return, I called him again. A policeman answered and told me that my friend was injured after falling off the flyover following a collision with a car. I rushed there and found him bleeding. The driver should get strict punishment,” the friend said.

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According to the friend, Rajkumar is survived by his parents and two siblings — an elder sister and a younger brother — in their hometown. He was the sole earning member of the family. “We had moved to Delhi just a week ago for a better salary but did not know that the city would claim my friend’s life,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karn Pratap Singh ...Read More Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital. Read Less

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