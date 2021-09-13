Dengue cases in Delhi sees an uptick, 158 infections so far

The city added 34 dengue cases in the seven days ending September 11, according to a weekly report released by the city’s municipal corporations.

The city has seen 158 cases of dengue so far, of which 72 were reported in August, according to the data. There have been no deaths due to the infection.

Last year, the city saw 131 cases of the infection in the same duration, and 1,072 cases were reported over the entire year. One person died of the infection last year. The city was reporting a surge in Covid-19 cases during the peak dengue season last year.

Unlike Covid-19, dengue is not a notifiable disease in Delhi; meaning it is not mandatory for hospitals and healthcare centres to share details of cases that they might receive. Most of the data collected by the municipal corporation comes from government hospitals and dispensaries.

“There were significant challenges last year, with fear of Covid-19 most people with other ailments did not go to the hospitals and even for those who did the data was not immediately share. This made it difficult to carry out breeding control measures. This year, we have started spraying insecticides and now even conducting fogging for adult mosquitoes,” said an official from the municipal corporation, on condition of anonymity.

Delhi has also reported 68 cases of malaria and 40 cases of chikungunya so far this year, according to the report.