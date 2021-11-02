Denizens pin their #Dhanterasgoals on Bollywood

Come Dhanteras, and jewellery buying turns into a full-fledged mission for Delhiites to buy what’s trending. And most look towards Bollywood for inspiration. “Ek ladki Sridevi ki photo leke aayi aur kaha jaisa unhone set pehna hai, waisa banana hai,” shares Pooja Wadhwa, a Delhi-based jeweller, adding that designs worn by actors Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Jodha Akbar (2008) style were quite popular for years. And recently, she has noticed a lot of demand for the diamond and polki sets worn by actors Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

“Logon ki choice kaafi high-fi ho gayi hai. Aur festival ya wedding season mein toh customers naye design chahte hi hain,” Wadhwa adds.

From stone work in gold jewellery to minimalistic designs, shoppers are enquiring about everything that’s catching their fancy. “Temple jewellery, diamond and polki seem to be the favourite for many,” shares Inderjeet Singh, a jewellery shop owner at Rajouri Garden, while Sanjay Goel, from a Gurugram-based jewellery store adds antique jewellery to the list of popular choices.

Acknowledging the impact of social media on jewellery buying habits, Singh adds, “Silver and gold coins ki demand toh hai hi, par aaj kal social media par jo cheez chalti hai, bazaar mein uski charcha rehti hai! Bollywood is always a favourite for Dhanteras shopping. Jaise ek ladki ne Kareena ke earrings dikha ke kaha, ‘Isne jaise pehne huye hain, waise wale dikhana.”

Actor Janhvi Kapoor seems to be the new inspo for the young shoppers. Actor Kangana Ranaut’s jewellery from the National Awards ceremony look is also popular for queries, shares Goel.

Silver, too, doesn’t fail to impress. Santosh Bathija, a store owner from Khan Market, says, “Silver chokers. Sheesh phool, which resembles a hair band, is the go-to choice for young jewellery lovers.” Vini Sarda, from another store in Khan Market, adds: “People are coming for stones like opal and emeralds, and are checking out pieces like chand balis. Some also bring looks from reality shows or TV serials as reference.”

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter