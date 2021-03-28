Denizens plan to shift gears from ‘super spreader areas’ to shop indoors, stay safe

With Delhi government declaring malls, movie theatres, metros and religious places as super spreaders, denizens plan to be more vigilant with their choices such as opting for online shopping more, binging on OTT instead of going to the theatre for the present, and even travelling to work via bicycle than public transport. And while some are sulking at the thought of getting gift cards and not actual gifts, being safe is the right choice in the present scenario, isn’t it?

Cinema hall? No, halt. Switch on OTT instead

Malls have dropped down in the list of go-to places for Delhi-based MBA student, Aniket Sircar, who loves to hang out and shop. But, online shopping has taken over the coveted spot. “And guess what, it’s only my thumb and fingers that feel a little sore instead of my feet after going around aisles,” he says, adding, “I recently visited a cinema hall to watch one of the latest flicks. But, after this news of malls being super spreaders, I don't think I’ll be catching the next one at the hall, and will just binge watch my fave shows or movies on OTT platforms. The new normal still consists of binging on OTT platforms as movie halls do pose a threat of spreading the virus since they are mostly closed and allow aerosol droplets to move around when people sneeze or cough. Call me sceptical, but I don’t want to be in a place that’s a super spreader for coronavirus, whether big or small.”

Cycle your way to social distancing!

When it comes to travelling within the city, be it to hang out or for work, denizens are again thinking of switching their choice of transport. “For commuting, Delhi Metro has always been my budget friendly mode to travel long distances without getting caught in the heatwave and also ditching traffic. Unfortunately, I may have to switch to cabs now as people are bent on ignoring the guidelines set by the metro authorities,” adds Sircar.

Sarika Panda Bhatt, co-founder, Raahgiri Foundation, says this is the time to revive one’s love for cycling in all practicality. “Cycle is one mode that automatically drives (with) the social distancing norms. Cycling to work, cycling to shopping or cycling with family is the safest mode of commute. The best part is that I was practising it even before the Covid,” says Bhatt.

Be safe, and then nothing to worry

Although some say they will from now ditch the crowded malls and market and shop online, but not everyone seems to harness the Covid phobia! Donna Xavier, a final year Delhi-based student of Law, says, “There are certain limitations to shopping online. But, if we keep sitting inside, it’d just be depressing. I can’t skip socialising just because there is Covid, and miss going to the malls or theatre. Therefore, the best solution would be to take all precautions and carry on with life as it is.”

And Ankrish Khanna, a corporate professional, says he’s all set to again shift his hang out spots to homes of friends and relatives. “I’m just going to go and meet friends at their respective houses. I won’t stay in either because my mental health doesn’t allow me, and I’m sick of staying home. And while I’ll be working from home, I’ll drive my own car, and that’s safe enough.”

Happy birthday, akele akele

“Lagta hai iss bar bhi birthday akele he manana padega, aur gift card aayenge instead of actual gifts,” says Shubham Vaish, a Delhi-based theatre actor, recalling how there was a lockdown last year around the same time, just before his birthday. “But friends to come to my house, I wonder if they would have been to these places that have been marked super spreader. Like I won’t be travelling by Metro, but what about others who visit me? Bahut duvidha hai!”

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter