Dense fog engulfs national capital; AQI in ‘very poor’ category in Delhi

Delhi is likely to clock a minimum temperature of around 7°C on Tuesday, and the maximum temperature expected to stay around 17°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The maximum temperature settled at 17.3°C – two notches below normal – on Monday, while the minimum was recorded at 7.6°C, which is around normal for this time of the year. IMD officials said the minimum temperature in the national capital has been fluctuating over the last few days because of a fresh western disturbance.

“This western disturbance is active in the far north of the country, but there is still plenty of moisture, leading to fog. When there is fog, the minimum doesn’t drop rapidly,” said RK Jenamani, IMD scientist.

Met officials believe cold wave conditions are likely to return to Delhi on Friday, and the minimum temperature may drop to 4°C or lower. The IMD declares a ‘cold wave’ in a region when the minimum temperature is 4.5 degrees or more below the normal mark, or when it drops to 4 degrees or lower.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality was in the very poor category on Tuesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 382. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 357, which is in the ‘very poor’ category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, used by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for its forecasts, air quality is likely to remain in the very poor category on Tuesday. CAQM has said that Stage III measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) will continue till AQI improves.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}