Deputy CM Manish Sisodia inaugurates two new hostels at Delhi Technological University
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated two new hostels at the Delhi Technological University (DTU), which will be able to accommodate over 1,000 students, on Wednesday. The two hostels—Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Boys Hostel and Virangana Laxmibai Girls Hostel—are named after former president Abdul Kalam and freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai.
Sisodia said that the number of students at DTU had increased in the past few years, which necessitated additional accommodation facilities.
“With the inauguration of these new hostels, DTU now has accommodation facilities for 1,105 girls and 1,605 boys. In the past seven years, the number of students at DTU has gone up from 6,000 in 2015 to 15,000 in 2022. It is important for us to expand our facilities to accommodate more students,” Sisodia said, adding that the government wanted to educate all students joining state universities, and facilitating good accommodation was crucial for the purpose.
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Boys hostel has 12 floors with 107 rooms and will be able to accommodate over 300 students. Meanwhile, Virangana Laxmibai Hostel is a 12-storey building with 227 rooms and can accommodate over 600 students. With the addition of these two hostels, DTU can now accommodate over 2,600 students in its hostels. Besides the hostels, DTU will soon get two new academic blocks for over 3,000 students, which are currently under construction. The total cost of construction of two new hostels and two academic blocks is ₹291.88 crore, according to the government.
Sisodia said that DTU’s rank had risen in various national and international rankings and it was doing good work in the field of research. He praised the varsity and motivated the faculty to do better. “It is the government’s responsibility to make policies for education and provide funding for education facilities. But it is the responsibility of education institutions to lay the foundation of a better future and better economy of the country,” he said.
Four held in Delhi’s Dwarka for loan app fraud
Delhi Police on Wednesday said that they arrested four persons for allegedly running an extortion scheme with two Chinese nationals by using loan applications to blackmail people by morphing their photographs. Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Brijendra Yadav identified the suspects by their first names as Anil, 35, the alleged mastermind of the racket, Alok, 24, Avnish, 22, and Kannan, 35. Anil, who is the mastermind was only granted a loan of ₹6,870.
Correct, early diagnosis and treatment crucial to eliminating TB by 2025: Doctors
The target to eliminate Tuberculosis (TB) by 2025 can only be achieved with early and correct diagnosis followed by complete treatment, said doctors at a press conference on Wednesday. Dr Ravi Bhaskar, professor, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Career Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospitals and Consultant Pulmonologist, Dr Rajneesh Kumar Srivastava- Medanta Hospital also spoke during the press conference.
Battery manufacturing firm to probe 7 e-bike fire case in Market Yard
The company which supplies batteries to e-bikes will probe the reason behind the sudden fire which gutted seven e-bikes in a showroom near Gangadham in Market Yard area on Monday evening. According to Dhanesh Oswal, owner of Devaal Riders showroom said, the battery manufacturing firm will be sending its executive to Pune to investigate the matter.
Mission investment: UP ministers to hold roadshows abroad
“Between September and November, roadshows could be held in the UK, USA, Canada, UAE, Sweden, Singapore, The Netherlands, Israel, Japan, France, Germany, South Korea, Mauritius, Russia and Australia,” said the government. Some senior officials indicated that even the chief minister could visit a country to appeal for investment. As of now, a cabinet minister's team might have two ministers of state with independent charge and a minister of state.
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Five arrested for setting a building on fire, killing three in Kanpur
The Special Investigation Team probing the mass killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots on Wednesday arrested five more people accused of setting a building afire in which three persons were burnt to death, a senior official said. The accused have been sent to jail. A rioter, identified as Rajesh Gupta, was also shot dead during cross-firing, the SIT head DIG Balendu Bhushan Singh added. By July 14, 22 people had been taken into custody.
