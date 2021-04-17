Home / Cities / Delhi News / Deputy CM Sisodia named nodal minister for Covid-19 management in city
delhi news

Deputy CM Sisodia named nodal minister for Covid-19 management in city

Soon after the appointment, Sisodia listed 10 IAS officers as nodal officials in charge of different government hospitals for Covid-19 management.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 05:00 AM IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo by Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was on Friday appointed nodal minister for Covid-19 management and interministerial coordination, said an order issued by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, a copy of which HT has seen.

It said, “Manish Sisodia, deputy chief minister shall function as nodal minister for Covid-19 management and shall be responsible for interministerial coordination till further orders.”

A senior official in the CM’s office said such delegation of duties was necessary because the CM is personally monitoring the health care management system round-the-clock following the surge in cases in Delhi.

Soon after the appointment, Sisodia listed 10 IAS officers as nodal officials in charge of different government hospitals for Covid-19 management.

“To ensure better patient management and quick decision-making, 10 IAS officers have been appointed as nodal officers for Delhi government’s Covid-19 hospitals,” Sisodia said.

“The officers will exercise general superintendence, issue directions and control over the functioning of the hospitals, and MS/MD/Director of the hospital will obtain concurrence of all decisions relating to Covid-19 management from the nodal officer,” read the order.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Healthcare infrastructure strained beyond measure

14kg heroin, worth 98 crore, seized in massive drug haul at IGI Airport

Passes for night curfew applicable over weekend

Residents stock up on essentials ahead of curfew
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manish sisodia
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP