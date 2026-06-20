DERC nod to start bidding for power battery systems in Delhi

New Delhi

The battery storage facilities will be installed at grid substations in Dwarka, Bindapur, Hari Nagar, Sagarpur and Pappankala-2. (Representative photo)

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has given the go-ahead to BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) to begin competitive bidding for setting up a 97.5 MW/195 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) across five locations in south and west Delhi, officials said on Friday.

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The project, aimed at improving power supply reliability and supporting renewable energy integration, is expected to benefit around 266,000 consumers in the two regions. DERC granted its approval in an order on June 18.

The battery storage facilities will be installed at grid substations in Dwarka, Bindapur, Hari Nagar, Sagarpur and Pappankala-2. Together, they will provide 97.5MW of power and 195MWh of storage capacity, with each system designed to supply power for up to two hours during peak demand periods, officials said.

Battery energy storage systems store electricity when demand is low and release it when demand rises. This helps reduce pressure on the grid, manage peak demand, improve supply reliability and make better use of renewable energy sources, such as solar power, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposed project builds on BRPL’s earlier 20MW/40MWh battery storage facility at Kilokari. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed project builds on BRPL’s earlier 20MW/40MWh battery storage facility at Kilokari. {{/usCountry}}

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According to BRPL’s submissions to DERC, the new project could generate annual benefits to the tune of ₹88.35 crore through lower power procurement cost, improved reliability and reduced dependence on expensive peak-hour power.

The selected developer will own and operate the facilities, while the benefits are expected to be passed on to consumers through lower power purchase costs.