Dhanteras 2022: Copper, brass and bronze craze takes over Delhiites

What’s cooking is no longer the question. What you are cooking in, is the deal breaker, now. Of late, people have an increased awareness about the benefits of cooking, serving, and eating in copper, brass, and cast-iron utensils. Hence this Dhanteras, there’s a rush of residents demanding utensils in these metals, rather than sticking to steel.

Some Delhiites are ditching gold for the sheen of copper. Take for instance Kabir Batra, a marketing professional based in South Extension. He says, “My wife and I don’t care much for gold on Dhanteras, but utensils are something which we cannot go without buying as these can be used daily and are long lasting. Honestly, we made this shift in preference of metals after the pandemic hit, but before that we would generally go to the market and buy a silver coin or any steel utensil every year on Dhanteras,” elaborates Batra, adding, “My wife researched how copper reduces stomach issues, and hence we decided to shift our focus to healthier options.”

“People want to go back to the roots. Even in Ayurveda, it’s recommended to drink water in copper utensils and cook in brass and eat in bronze, for healthy living,” says Kirti Goel, owner of a Greater Kailash-based store that sells utensils. She adds, “People are calling us to ask if we are open on Sunday, to buy utensils ahead of Diwali. Even through our website we are receiving bulk bookings for Dhanteras. Utensils especially tin-coated brass kadhai (wok) are in demand since these are a staple in many kitchens; it’s a natural non-stick utensil due to the tin coating that works wonders for the health.”

Copper bottom utensils are also being preferred by some of the conscious buyers, this Dhanteras. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT (For representational purposes only))

Be it kadhai, fry pan or dosa tawa, everything in cast-iron utensils is seeing a good number of orders at many shops across the city. “The hottest selling material right now is cast iron mainly because it requires less oil, is chemical-free and has non-toxic properties,” says Jyoti Rawat, one of the employees at a store in Central Market, Lajpat Nagar. Around Dhanteras, the number of online bookings has gone up and there is certainly an increased interest in metals others than steel, which was not the case at least two years ago,” adds Rawat.

“Copper utensils add to the charm of the festivals,” shares Sucheta Mishra, a homemaker based in Civil Lines. She has a collection of copper pots already, “But on this Dhanteras, I’m thinking of adding copper kadhai to my collection because a friend of mine told me how cooking in it helps increase metabolic rate. I also know that keeping water overnight in a copper utensil and then drinking it first thing in the morning has several advantages for the skin, so I might indulge in buying a copper jug as well,” adds Mishra.

“Sabse badi cheez yeh hai ki brass, copper wale baton mein khana banane or khaane se uska taste change nahi hota kyunki yeh ekdum chemical free hote hain,” says Rashi Singh, a Ghaziabad-based store owner, adding, “We have a wide variety of copper and brass utensils ranging from glasses to dinner sets and from spoons to serving dishes. It’s considered auspicious to buy metals on Dhanteras, and we are all set to open the shop early on Saturday morning and will stay open till late evening since customer keep coming til midnight. Is saal humne banner bhi lagwaya hain ki Dhanteras ke din special 10% off denge.”

