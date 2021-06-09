'Apologise, didn't get a chance to explain': Delhi hospital official on controversial circular

The nursing superintendent of Delhi government-run GB Pant Hospital has apologised for a circular, which asked the nursing employees not to speak in Malayalam at work. The circular led to huge row and hospital later revoked it.

"The circular was issued in a positive sense and there was no bad intention against Malayali-speaking staff. Circular was misinterpreted about its true sense and I didn't get a chance to explain. If any staff's feeling got hurt by using word of Malayalam in the said circular, I apologise," the nursing superintendent said in a note which was posted on Twitter by news agency ANI.

The official also said, "I will be more careful and vigilant in future."

The Delhi health department issued a memo to Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (GIPMER) in connection with the controversial circular.

"The circular, which was issued by the nursing superintendent, GB Pant Hospital, without any instruction or knowledge of the hospital administration and the Delhi government, stands withdrawn with immediate effect," an order issued by the Medical Director Dr Anil Agarwal read.

The circular invited criticism from the medical fraternity, political leaders and the public.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called for stopping language discrimination. Party leader Shashi Tharoor said the order was "unacceptable, crude, offensive and a violation of the basic human rights of Indian citizens".

An official of the GB Pant nurses' association said there are around 850 nurses working at the hospital, of which around 400 speak Malayalam.

Last year, the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences had also issued an order advising staff that regional languages should not be spoken on its premises.