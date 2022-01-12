Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Digital services delivery to be 100% by August 2023, says Delhi L-G Anil Baijal

The L-G made the announcement while reviewing the progress of ongoing programmes and plans under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with senior officials, and directed them to ensure maximum digital engagement of the common people in various programmes
Lieutenant governor of Delhi Anil Baijal instructed the archives department and the municipal commissioners to identify monuments not already under the ambit of ASI and localities associated with unsung freedom fighters and the freedom struggle in their respective areas, and undertake their upkeep, maintenance and conservation. (HT Archive)
Updated on Jan 12, 2022 01:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Tuesday said the government would complete 100% delivery of its digital services by August 2023 when Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations would conclude.

The L-G made the announcement while reviewing the progress of ongoing programmes and plans under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with senior officials, and directed them to ensure maximum digital engagement of the common people in various programmes. The L-G said he would take this up with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for seamless implementation.

Baijal instructed the archives department and the municipal commissioners to identify monuments not already under the ambit of ASI and localities associated with unsung freedom fighters and the freedom struggle in their respective areas, and undertake their upkeep, maintenance and conservation. He also stressed on creating literature, pictographic depiction and setting up statues of the unsung heroes of the struggle for independence.

“This would go a long way in remembering and expressing our gratitude towards those who won us our freedom, the L-G said.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Central government to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the progress the country has made in the last seven decades.

