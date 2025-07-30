Dilli Haat gets security, infrastructure upgrade after April fire

Three months after a major fire damaged parts of Dilli Haat at INA, the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) has launched a series of repairs and security upgrades at the popular cultural hub, officials aware of the matter said. From civil renovations and electrical fixes to surveillance enhancements, Dilli Haat is undergoing a comprehensive overhaul aimed at restoring its infrastructure and improving the visitor experience. (HT Archive)

While structural repairs were completed before the site reopened to the public on May 16, the current phase focuses on long-term improvements. “Upgrading the surveillance system has become a critical component of the overall restoration effort. We are also making sure it aligns with the existing CCTV infrastructure to ensure full coverage without gaps,” a senior DTTDC official said.

Vendors at the haat, many of whom lost merchandise or had to shut shop temporarily, welcomed the move. “Security and safety measures were overdue. It is reassuring to see action being taken now,” said a jewellery vendor who has operated in the market for over a decade.

The fire, which broke out on April 30, during peak evening hours, gutted around 30 stalls and shopsand brought business to a halt, triggering serious concerns over fire safety and disaster preparedness.

In response, DTTDC has rolled out multiple repair projects in phases. According to officials, tenders were floated in May for comprehensive upgrades. Civil works have been pegged at over ₹40 lakh, while electrical repairs are expected to cost ₹9 lakh. This includes overhauling wiring, switchboards, and junction boxes that were affected by the fire or found to be outdated during inspection.

In addition, the DTTDC has recently begun the process of upgrading the CCTV surveillance system. The project, currently in the tendering stage, will replace damaged cameras and scale up existing infrastructure to allow uninterrupted monitoring.

Once awarded, the contract will cover the installation of high-resolution cameras across the premises, including shop corridors and public seating areas, as well as a public address system to assist in emergency communication. These upgrades are aimed at reducing surveillance blind spots—an issue flagged by vendors and security personnel after the fire.

Located near INA in south Delhi, Dilli Haat is one of the city’s best-known open-air marketplaces. Operated by the DTTDC since its launch in 1994, it brings together artisans and food vendors from across the country in a rotating line-up of regional craft and cuisine. On an average day, the space sees hundreds of visitors, with footfall spiking sharply on weekends and during festivals.

“Dilli Haat is an important public space, and our aim is to ensure that its infrastructure matches the standards required for high footfall venues,” the DTTDC official said.

Work on the CCTV network and the remaining repair components is expected to conclude in the coming months, ahead of the winter tourist season.