Diplomats ready to revel in festive fervour

Diwali is almost here, and the Capital is immersed in festive hues. And it’s not just Delhiites, diplomats, too, are gearing up to celebrate the festival of lights in full gusto, this time. From gorging on mouth-watering mithai to spending quality time with family and enjoying festivities back home, some diplomats share with us how they plan to celebrate the festival.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An Italian touch to celebrations

Vincenzo de Luca, Italian Ambassador to India (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

“I am planning to celebrate Diwali in a small gathering with my family and friends in Delhi. We will enjoy a nice meal that will definitely include Indian delicacies and sweets such as gulab jamun, which is my favourite! We will decorate the house with colourful mandalas and light many diyas, hoping that they will bring positive energy and light to our days. We will wear Italian [outfits], giving a touch of Italian lifestyle to Indian festivities!” - Vincenzo de Luca, Italian Ambassador to India

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Relishing Indian sweets with family

Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

“I’m eagerly looking forward to my first Diwali in India. I’ll be celebrating with family, including our new puppy, a Rampur Hound, enjoying meals and lighting diyas at my residence. Now, Diwali is for more than just one community. I remember, when my nephew was young, he used to sing ‘Diwali is coming’. I look forward to familiarising myself with Indian sweets and learning more about this great festival” - Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dressing up in ethnicwear

Adam Burakowski, Polish Ambassador to India (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

“I have to admit, I like Diwali very much! My wife Agnieszka and I usually attend many parties and meet our friends. We plan to do the same this year, too. We will dress up in desi style [outfits] — fancy and colourful. Also, we love Indian sweets and we will try all of them. What I like the most about Diwali is its universal message — victory of life, victory of light!” - Adam Burakowski, Polish Ambassador to India

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Diwali in Denmark

Freddy Svane, Danish Ambassador to India (Photo: Instagram)

“We are in Denmark, so we will be missing the festival of Diwali and celebrations taking place in India. However, the light means a lot to us, as we come from a part of the world where in winters, we have long hours of darkness. For us, the light stands for a hopeful future. We will light candles here in Denmark to celebrate the festival” - Freddy Svane, Danish Ambassador to India

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}