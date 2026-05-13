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Discoms warn of fire risks caused by faulty wiring, excessive use of ACs

Delhi's power companies warn of fire risks from overloaded circuits and faulty appliances as summer heat rises. Residents urged to ensure electrical safety.

Published on: May 13, 2026 03:16 am IST
By Snehil Sinha
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Power distribution companies in Delhi have issued a detailed advisory on Tuesday, warning residents about the risk of electrical fires caused by overloaded circuits, faulty wiring, and poorly maintained appliances, particulary air conditioners (ACs). The warning comes amid the rising temperatures in Delhi during summer.

According to discom officials most fire incidents during peak summer months happen due to internal electrical faults, excessive load and inadequate safety measures.

According to discom officials most fire incidents during peak summer months happen due to internal electrical faults, excessive load and inadequate safety measures. The advisory released by multiple discoms stated that rising temperatures and continuous use of high-power appliances, add stress on household electrical systems, leading to overheating and short circuits.

“During summer, electricity consumption increases due to air conditioners, coolers and other appliances. Many households continue to use outdated or poorly maintained wiring systems, which significantly raises the risk of overheating and fire incidents,” a discom official said.

The advisory stated that air conditioners become the primary cause of electrical fires if they are not regularly serviced or connected to circuits with inadequate load capacity. Officials said that old or repaired AC units often have overheating compressors, damaged insulation and blockages in airflow, increasing the risk of fire hazards.

The advisory also flagged safety concerns arising from unauthorised construction near high-tension lines and illegal cable installations on electricity poles, stating that such practices increase fire hazards and hinder maintenance work.

 
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