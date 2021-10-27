Diyas symbolise Diwali, crackers cause pollution: Delhi environment minister

The Delhi government launched its anti-firecracker campaign ‘Patake Nahi, Diye Jalao’ on Wednesday with the environment minister Gopal Rai lighting a series of diyas at his residence.

He asked people to embrace tradition and eliminate pollution by celebrating the festival using earthen lamps instead of crackers. As part of the campaign, 15 teams will cover each of the 15 Delhi Police districts to identify instances of firecrackers being burst or sold leading up to Diwali. Each team will consist of five to seven members.

The violators will be prosecuted under sections 188 and 286 of the IPC as well as under the Explosives Act – one which entails a jail term up to three years.

The second component of the campaign involves reaching out to RWAs and market associations to discourage bursting of firecrackers, and instead urging people to learn to associate Diwali more with ‘diyas’.

The Delhi government has also asked people to report instances of firecrackers being burst or sold by calling 112. All 157 police stations across Delhi have set up a dedicated team of two to deal with firecracker related issues.

“The Delhi government appeals to all the people of Delhi to celebrate Diwali using diyas and not crackers. Diye Se Diwali Hoti Hai; Patakhe Se Pradushan Hota Hai’ (Diwali is celebrated by lighting Diyas, crackers only cause pollution),” said Rai on Wednesday, stating before firecrackers existed, celebrations only consisted of lighting diyas.

“Some people say that it is a matter of religion and culture, but I want to reiterate that it is not. It is a matter of saving lives. When the tradition of celebrating Diwali started in our culture, there was no existence of crackers. We lit diyas and celebrated it. We need to embrace these traditions to protect lives,” he added.

On Karva Chauth, which was celebrated on Sunday, eight people were prosecuted by the Delhi Police for bursting firecrackers across the capital, Rai then said.

Last year, the Delhi government initially allowed green firecrackers to be burst or sold, but later cancelled those licences. This year, the government says a notification announcing the ban on crackers was issued to the police and district magistrates on September 28 itself, pre-empting the authorities issuing any licences to the traders.

Large scale bursting of firecrackers, coupled with low temperatures, and stubble fires have caused hazardous levels of pollution in the city. Last year, despite the ban on crackers, Delhi recorded numerous violations on Diwali, as the overall PM 2.5 levels spiked up to 33 times the safe standard at locations such as Vivek Vihar in east Delhi. The station recorded a peak of 1970 micrograms per cubic metre, as opposed to a safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre.

A senior environment department official said while the authority to penalise people lies with the police, the department will receive daily action taken reports (ATR) from them every day. In addition, teams from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will visit markets to penalise illegal sellers.

“Leading up to Diwali, efforts have been intensified to ensure no firecrackers are sold or burst anywhere,” the official said.