DJB extends water bill late surcharge waiver scheme to March 2027

New Delhi: The Delhi government has extended its 100% waiver on late payment surcharge (LPSC) on outstanding water bills for domestic and non-domestic consumers until March 31, 2027, giving consumers another opportunity to clear their principal dues without paying the accumulated surcharge.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) currently treats and pumps a massive 1,000 million gallons per day (MGD) of potable water against a peak summer demand of 1,250 MGD. (ANI)

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According to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), 527,514 consumers, or around 35% of the total, have availed the waiver scheme so far, under which ₹3,261 crore has been waived. The board has collected ₹815.84 crore towards the principal amount from domestic and non-domestic consumers.

The scheme covers 14.09 lakh domestic consumers and 70,312 commercial consumers.

The board has also clarified that no further extension will be allowed after the deadline.

Water minister Parvesh Verma on Sunday said the extension aimed to allow consumers to settle long-pending dues while improving the DJB’s revenue recovery.

“When LPSC keeps getting added, the amount can become difficult to clear. We wanted to give people a genuine opportunity to pay the principal amount and leave the burden of LPSC behind,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “We are not asking people to pay more. We are asking people to pay what they actually owe. If the principal amount is paid, LPSC will be waived 100%. This is real relief for consumers,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are not asking people to pay more. We are asking people to pay what they actually owe. If the principal amount is paid, LPSC will be waived 100%. This is real relief for consumers,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

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“This is the final opportunity. There will be no further extension,” Verma added.

Meanwhile, the DJB has directed its field offices to publicise the extended settlement scheme and inform consumers about the waiver available against payment of the principal amount.