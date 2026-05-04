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DJB to maintain peak water production during summer months: Delhi CM

DJB to maintain peak water production during summer months: Delhi CM

Updated on: May 04, 2026 07:52 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, All major water treatment plants across the capital will operate at peak capacity during this summer, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said.

DJB to maintain peak water production during summer months: Delhi CM

Chairing a meeting to review the city's water management plan for summer months, Gupta directed Delhi Jal Board officials to ensure maximum output at the city's WTPs.

"Our focus is not limited to immediate relief. We are simultaneously working on long-term solutions to free Delhi from recurring drinking water shortages," the chief minister said.

According to an official statement, Gupta took stock of the progress of key water-related projects and directed officials to ensure there is no lapse in supply or response during peak demand.

She also directed officials to expedite efforts to augment water supply and swiftly commission the second 50 million gallons per day WTP in Dwarka.

"The government has tightened monitoring at every level to maintain smooth and balanced supply. All major water treatment plants, have been directed to operate at peak capacity. Areas facing water shortages have been identified, and targeted arrangements have been put in place to bridge the gap," she added.

Water demand in the city peaks during summers, and the Delhi government has formulated a summer action plan to tackle this.

The chief minister said in order to enhance water availability, 520 additional tube wells have been installed and 172 km of old pipelines were replaced during the year 2025-26, resulting in improved water supply.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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