DJB upgrades 10 sewage plants, intensifies Yamuna cleanup efforts

New Delhi, Over the past year, the Delhi Jal Board has upgraded 10 sewage treatment plants, a move aimed at reducing the waste entering the Yamuna River, officials said.

Government data show that several measures have been implemented to clean the Yamuna and increase the city's water productivity, including laying of sewer lines, tapping of small drains, and consulting IIT Roorkee to reduce water losses.

Delhi's sewage treatment capacity has increased from 707 million gallons per day to 735 MGD, while the installed capacity has increased to 814 MGD. The Delhi Jal Board currently operates 37 sewage treatment plants across the capital city, the data showed.

The completed projects include STPs at Keshopur Phases 2 and 3, Kondli Phase 4, Rohini, Coronation Pillar Phases 2 and 3 at Narela, Yamuna Vihar Phase 2, Najafgarh, Pappan Kalan Phase 1 and Nilothi Phase 1.

According to the data, the DJB is working on a sub-drain tapping plan under small drains outfalling into larger drains like Najafgarh and Shahdara, which will be diverted to the upcoming STPs.

To reduce untreated sewage flowing into the river, the DJB has initiated the setup of 35 decentralised STPs.

"The implementation of decentralised STP projects is expected to enhance sewage treatment capacity, improve urban sanitation, support water conservation efforts, and contribute to improved public health," a government official said.

According to the data, upon completion, these facilities are expected to benefit approximately 29.7 lakh citizens, including those in 401 unauthorised colonies and 110 urbanised villages.

The DJB has worked with Haryana to find a solution to reduce water losses in Delhi-bound canals, aiming to increase water availability for the city, the official said.

"IIT Roorkee has been engaged to propose a feasibility report; multiple meetings and field visits have been conducted in the past year for the purpose," the official added.

Delhi depends on Haryana for its drinking water requirements through the Carrier Line Channel, which carries around 757 cusecs of raw water.

Out of the 22 drains discharging wastewater into the Yamuna, 11 have already been tapped, and action plans are underway for the remaining ones, the data showed.

The DJB has also launched a late payment surcharge waiver scheme for domestic customers, benefiting over 3.5 lakh households as of January 31, while revenue collection from the scheme stood at ₹484.48 crore, the official said.

