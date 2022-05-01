Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi Jal Board to set up 8 lakes around sewage plant in Rohini

The Rohini sewage treatment plant occupies 20 acres of a 100-acre plot. The lake will come up in the remaining area.
An illustration of the completed project (Twitter/Satyendar Jain)
Published on May 01, 2022 02:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will set up a complex of eight lakes and green areas around sewage treatment plant in Rohini sector-25, said water minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday.

“Visited Rohini sewage treatment plant, where huge lakes and green areas spread over 80 acres are being constructed. A total of eight lakes will receive and recharge 68MLD (million litres per day) of treated water from STP after polishing to a biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) 3 level,” tweeted Jain, who is also the DJB chairman, after reviewing the progress of the project on Saturday.

Jain said that the Delhi government plans to develop the area as an “abode of lakes and recreation”, adding that the work on the project is likely to be completed in eight months.

Under the “city of lakes” project, which was launched in December 2018, the government had announced that it will revive water bodies and lakes in the city but the progress has remained slow.

In the first phase of development, 250 water bodies and 23 lakes are being taken up by the government. “The purpose of the project is to create multiple water reservoirs to arrest urban flooding and avoid choked drains. The mega Rohini Lake project is one of the 23 lakes to be revived in the Capital. Rejuvenation of lakes involves three components: construction of treatment plants, lakes and landscaping,” Jain said.

The Rohini STP is situated on a 100 acre complex of which it occupies 20 acres.

