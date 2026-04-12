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DMRC refurbishing Blue Line trains to enhance passenger safety, comfort

DMRC refurbishing Blue Line trains to enhance passenger safety, comfort

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 03:33 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has begun a mid-life refurbishment of its oldest Blue Line trains to improve passenger safety, comfort and overall travel experience, a statement said on Sunday.

DMRC refurbishing Blue Line trains to enhance passenger safety, comfort

Under the initiative, the DMRC is upgrading its earliest rolling stock trains, many of which were inducted between 2002 and 2007 and have completed nearly two decades in service, it said.

According to the statement, the upgrades are meant to bring these trains in line with current technological and safety standards. A total of 70 trains operating on the Blue and Red lines are being refurbished in phases.

Twelve trains were upgraded in the first phase and 18 in the second.

Work on additional trains is set to begin shortly. As many as 22 more Blue Line trains are scheduled to be refurbished by November 2027 in the third phase, the statement said.

DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar recently inspected the first train refurbished under the third phase before it was reintroduced into passenger service.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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