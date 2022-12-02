DMRC signs contract to procure Phase-IV coaches

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday announced that it has signed a contract with a France-based firm for the procurement of 312 metro coaches (52 trains), calling it a key step towards the operationalization of its Phase-IV corridors.

The contract was signed on Friday between DMRC director (electrical) Om Hari Pande and Alstom Transport India Limited managing director Olivier Loison at Metro Bhawan. DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar was also present.

As part of the Phase IV expansion of the Delhi Metro, DMRC is constructing 65.2km of new lines across three different corridors in the national capital, with 46 new metro stations. All the corridors under this phase are set to be completed by September 2025.

These coaches will be procured for the DMRC’s priority corridors -- Majlis Park to Maujpur, Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg, and the Tughlakabad to Delhi Aerocity -- officials said.

Of the 312 coaches, DMRC will procure 234 standard gauge coaches for the extended sections of Line 7 (Pink Line) and Line 8 (Magenta Line), while 78 standard gauge coaches will be procured for the new Silver Line (Tughlakabad to Delhi Aerocity), officials said.

“All these trains will be compatible for driverless operations, in line with the Delhi Metro’s efforts to provide world-class services to commuters, and will provide a fillip to the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government of India. These coaches will be manufactured in Alstom India’s facility at SriCity near Chennai,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications, DMRC.