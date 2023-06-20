Delhi Metro’s QR-based e-tickets to be launched by month-end

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is in the final stages to roll out its QR (Quick Response) code-based ticket system which will allow commuters to enter and exit Metro stations using only their mobile phones, according to officials aware of the matter.

A Metro official said that the Delhi Metro Rail app will be used to generate the e-tickets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DMRC is carrying out trials for the technology, the application for which is ready to use. Officials said they plan to launch the technology by the end of June after final testing.

“The phone-based QR code ticketing technology is ready for the Delhi Metro network. However, as an initial step, internal trials of this new technology are in progress. Under these trials, various tests such as regression tests are being conducted, to ensure that once the system is in place, there are no hindrances in generating QR code tickets. We hope to make this facility available for the passengers by the end of this month,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC.

A Metro official said that the Delhi Metro Rail app will be used to generate the e-tickets. The QR code will be generated on the app after payment which can be done through multiple payment options.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Commuters simply have to place their phones in front of the QR code scanner at the automatic fare collection (AFC) gates, which then grants them entry to the Metro station,” the official said.

Officials said currently, 75% of DMRC commuters are estimated to be using smart cards to travel in the Delhi Metro. This figure touched 78% in May last year, while it was around 70% before the Covid-19 pandemic. DMRC is currently averaging a ridership of around 5.5 to 6 million journeys every day, which is around 90% of the ridership it had pre-Covid, when the daily average was 6 to 6.5 million passengers.

Even with the e-ticket launch, commuters will still be able to purchase tokens, use smart cards or buy paper-based QR tickets. However, there are plans to phase out the tokens in the long run, DMRC officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To facilitate this switch to QR code technology, DMRC had last month introduced QR code-based paper tickets on all its Lines, with at least two entry and exit AFC gates at all Metro stations able to read a QR code. However, the transition has not been smooth, with several commuters still complaining of glitches.

Anup Rawat, a 22-year-old student who tried boarding a Metro from the Janakpuri East Metro station on Monday, said he needed to tap the QR-code paper ticket multiple times on the machine, with the gate only opening for a moment before closing again. “I had to then inform the customer care and was let through. Unlike tokens, the QR code system can still be made smoother,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}