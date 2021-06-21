DMRC to work out SOPs after monkey enters Delhi Metro coach

A day after a monkey traveled in a Delhi metro train, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday said it has planned to work out a standard operating procedure to tackle issues like that in the future.

The monkey entered and roamed around in coaches of the train on the Blue Line route before getting seated, leaving some passengers scared and some amused at the scene. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Also read| Metro phase-4 work on track despite Covid constraints: DMRC

"The DMRC in consultation with the forest department plans to work out a standard operating procedure to deal with such unexpected situations arising out of their entry into metro premises for passengers' safety," a statement by the DMRC read, reported PTI.

The monkey was spotted around 4.45pm in a metro train from Yamuna Bank to Indraprashta and moved away on its own by the time DMRC got to know about it. No passengers were harmed and the monkey was not spotted thereafter in metro premises, according to ANI.

In the video shared on social media platforms, the money can be seen roaming around and climbing onto the handrail bar before settling down.

"The monkey had sneaked into the train at the Akshardham Metro Station and remained in the system for 3-4 minutes. DMRC staff acted swiftly after getting information on the issue and the train was evacuated at the next station," the statement added.

The DMRC also appealed and advised passengers to refrain from encouraging, feeding (animals) or indulging in any activity which may endanger them in such a situation.

It also urged the public to inform the train operators or metro authorities in case of any such incident for immediate remedial action, as per the statement.

Earlier, the DMRC had used services wherein a person could scare away the monkeys when spotted at vulnerable stations, by mimicking a langur's voice, PTI quoted the officials as saying.

(From agency inputs)