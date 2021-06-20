Metro phase-4 work on track despite Covid constraints: DMRC

Constraints to construction activities due to the second wave of coronavirus (fourth wave in Delhi) has not affected the deadlines for work on the Delhi Metro’s Phase-4 corridors so far, said officials, adding that the completion of the project will depend on the Covid situation in the days to come.

Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communications, DMRC, said, “DMRC is currently engaged in the construction of 65 kilometres of new lines across three priority corridors as part of its Phase 4 expansion. These corridors are expected to be completed by 2025. However, given the fact that the Covid scenario is still evolving, the completion targets shall be reviewed accordingly.”

In the past two months, work on Metro projects has been going on with nearly half the required workforce. Officials said while a lot of workers left during Holi, others decided to leave after the lockdown was imposed in April.

A DMRC official said that their strength at sites came down from over 4,000 to about 2,500, with most of the work being done on the three corridors under phase-4.

One of the important works done during the lockdown period was the tunnelling between Janakpuri West and Krishna Park Extension on the Janakpuri West–RK Ashram Marg corridor. “We have completed the tunnelling of 500m of one of the 2.8km long twin tunnels. Delhi Metro has also completed the casting of over 50% of tunnel segments in the casting yard. The first of the twin tunnels is expected to be completed by September,” said Dayal